How to make this delicious Swedish crayfish pasta

The Local Recipes

Swedish crayfish pasta. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

The Local · 26 Aug 2016, 06:59

Like the sound of a crayfish party if it weren't for all the crayfish? This recipe can tick the box while giving you a dish you'll actually enjoy.

Summary

Serves: 2

Level: Very Easy

Time: 20 minutes (including 15 minutes cooking time

Ingredients

150g (6oz) dried pasta, such as penne

1 small onion, finely sliced

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp cornflour (cornstarch)

4 tbsp (1/4 cup) white wine

180ml (3/4 cup) half-fat crème fraîche

1 unwaxed lemon, finely grated zest plus juice

salt and white pepper to taste

150g (6oz) packet of crayfish tails

2 tbsp finely chopped dill

1/2 lemon for garnish, quartered

2 small sprigs of dill for garnish

Method

1. Put the pasta into a pan of boiling water. Cook according to the instructions on the packet and then drain and keep warm in the saucepan.

2. Meanwhile, fry the sliced onion gently in butter for five minutes until softened.

3. Add the corn flour and stir thoroughly. Then gradually mix in the wine and crème fraîche. Simmer gently for five minutes.

4. Add the juice of half of the lemon plus salt and pepper. Taste and add more lemon juice and seasoning if needed.

5. Stir in the crayfish tails and the finely chopped dill.

6. Pour most of the mixture into the saucepan of pasta and stir thoroughly.

7. Serve individual pasta dishes topped with the remaining crayfish, lemon zest, sprigs of dill and lemon wedges.

8. Enjoy with a nice crisp salad topped with sliced radishes, a popular addition to salads in Sweden.

Tips

- If you can buy loose crayfish, be a bit more generous with the amount of crayfish tails!

- Try and get yourself invited to a real kräftskiva! (A crayfish party is a kräftskiva, the plural is kräftskivor.)

This recipe is provided courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.