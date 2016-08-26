How to make this delicious Swedish crayfish pasta
Summary
Serves: 2
Level: Very Easy
Time: 20 minutes (including 15 minutes cooking time
Ingredients
150g (6oz) dried pasta, such as penne
1 small onion, finely sliced
1 tbsp butter
1 tsp cornflour (cornstarch)
4 tbsp (1/4 cup) white wine
180ml (3/4 cup) half-fat crème fraîche
1 unwaxed lemon, finely grated zest plus juice
salt and white pepper to taste
150g (6oz) packet of crayfish tails
2 tbsp finely chopped dill
1/2 lemon for garnish, quartered
2 small sprigs of dill for garnish
Method
1. Put the pasta into a pan of boiling water. Cook according to the instructions on the packet and then drain and keep warm in the saucepan.
2. Meanwhile, fry the sliced onion gently in butter for five minutes until softened.
3. Add the corn flour and stir thoroughly. Then gradually mix in the wine and crème fraîche. Simmer gently for five minutes.
4. Add the juice of half of the lemon plus salt and pepper. Taste and add more lemon juice and seasoning if needed.
5. Stir in the crayfish tails and the finely chopped dill.
6. Pour most of the mixture into the saucepan of pasta and stir thoroughly.
7. Serve individual pasta dishes topped with the remaining crayfish, lemon zest, sprigs of dill and lemon wedges.
8. Enjoy with a nice crisp salad topped with sliced radishes, a popular addition to salads in Sweden.
Tips
- If you can buy loose crayfish, be a bit more generous with the amount of crayfish tails!
- Try and get yourself invited to a real kräftskiva! (A crayfish party is a kräftskiva, the plural is kräftskivor.)
This recipe is provided courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.
Your comments about this article