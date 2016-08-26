  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Sweden moves to battle high rate of drug deaths
Sweden has among Europe's highest drug-induced mortality rates. Photo: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/TT

Sweden moves to battle high rate of drug deaths

The Local · 26 Aug 2016, 10:12

Published: 26 Aug 2016 07:53 GMT+02:00
Updated: 26 Aug 2016 10:12 GMT+02:00

The Swedish government has launched an inquiry into why Sweden has among the highest number of drug-related deaths in the EU despite its zero-tolerance policy.

Sweden reported 92.9 deaths linked to narcotics use per million of adults in 2014, according to the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) – more than four times the European average of 19.2 deaths per million.

The Nordic country's drug-induced mortality rate has also soared from a domestic perspective in the past two decades, from 70 cases in 1995 to 609 in 2014. The centre-left government has now tasked the National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) with investigating the reasons in order to bring the number down.

“Sweden has high drug-related mortality, which is serious and concerning. To turn the trend around an effort is required on several different levels. The job we now give Socialstyrelsen is an important step in that work,” Health Minister Gabriel Wikström told the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper on Friday.

The board will now spend the next months discussing the issue with other actors in society, such as police and healthcare services, and has been asked to present a national action plan by April 30th designed to start bringing the drug-induced mortality rate down by 2020.

“The fundamental goal is to get to grips with narcotics-related mortality. Then one should be honest about it being a big job and that more efforts will be required. But the goal is that Socialstyrelsen find effective measures that future work can build on,” said Wikström.


Health Minister Gabriel Wikström. Photo: Daniel Kihlström/TT

Sweden criminalized illicit drug use in 1988, thanks in large part to a two-decade campaign by a group called the Swedish National Association for a Drug-free Society (RNS). It followed a two-year attempt to introduce a more tolerant approach that was considered a failure by authorities.

Sweden also puts a strong emphasis on prevention strategies, with extensive drug awareness programmes in schools and even preschools. Some substances are used in certain cases as approved medical treatment.

Story continues below…

According to figures released by EMCDDA last year, only nine percent of the Swedish school population has tried cannabis, compared to 39 percent in France, 42 percent in the Czech Republic and around 25 percent in Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands.

But concerns have previously been raised that the country's tough 'zero tolerance' policy may be pushing up the number of drug-related deaths in the country.

Nine in ten Swedes told a survey in November that they think illicit drugs should remain banned.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Prosecutor wants asylum stabber convicted of murder
Prosecutor Linda Wiking. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Prosecutor wants asylum stabber convicted of murder

59 minutes ago

The man was convicted of aggravated manslaughter for stabbing a worker to death at a home for young refugees in Sweden.

Old Swedish cash worth billions still in circulation
Old Swedish money. Photo: Micke Larsson/TT

Old Swedish cash worth billions still in circulation

3 hours ago

Hand in your invalid Swedish bills to the bank by the end of the month.

Sweden moves to battle high rate of drug deaths
Sweden has among Europe's highest drug-induced mortality rates. Photo: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/TT

Sweden moves to battle high rate of drug deaths

4 hours ago

Sweden has among the highest number of drug-related deaths in the EU despite its zero-tolerance policy. The government wants to find out why.

Human skeleton found on abandoned farm in Sweden
Police at the farm in Hörby. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Human skeleton found on abandoned farm in Sweden

4 hours ago

Police suspect human remains found in a well on an abandoned farm in rural Sweden belonged to a man who was murdered.

The Local List
You'll never really be Swedish without trying this weird food
Kebab pizza. It exists. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

You'll never really be Swedish without trying this weird food

4 hours ago

The Local's intern Saina Behnejad on her love-hate relationship with Swedish cuisine.

Sweden's Stenson pulls out of Barclays with injured knee
Henrik Stenson at the Olympics this summer. Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Sweden's Stenson pulls out of Barclays with injured knee

7 hours ago

Henrik Stenson's injury throws doubt on Europe's chances at next month's Ryder Cup.

The Local Recipes
How to make this delicious Swedish crayfish pasta
Swedish crayfish pasta. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

How to make this delicious Swedish crayfish pasta

7 hours ago

Combine the Swedish favourite of crayfish with pasta to impress with this simple yet tasty dish.

Drunken Christmas goat burner risks four years in jail
The Christmas goat looks at the fireworks and contemplates its future. Photo: Mats Åstrand/TT

Drunken Christmas goat burner risks four years in jail

23 hours ago

His singed eyebrows were a dead giveaway.

Joe Biden: 'Sweden has shown great leadership'
Joe Biden, left, and Stefan Löfven. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Joe Biden: 'Sweden has shown great leadership'

1 day ago

US Vice President Joe Biden praised Sweden for "punching way above its weight" in the global refugee crisis.

Nepal's Sherpas rebuild Swedish mountain paths
Kebnekaise, Sweden's highest mountain. Photo: Stockholms Universitet

Nepal's Sherpas rebuild Swedish mountain paths

1 day ago

Nepalese sherpas have been called in to improve hillwalking safety on Sweden's highest mountain Kebnekaise.

Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
'Sweden's Lauryn Hill' touches the country's musical soul
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Sponsored Article
Why expats choose international health insurance
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Sponsored Article
Why you should attend an international job fair
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Sponsored Article
Five things Americans should know about voting abroad
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: August 12th-14th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Swedes cheer first snow of the season
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Gallery
People-watching: August 10th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Syrian presenter: Swedish media should make more shows in Arabic
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Travel
Watch the meteor shower in Sweden
Lifestyle
How to survive a crayfish party
The Local Voices
Gabriel mastered Swedish and got accepted onto a medicine degree in just 7 months
3,350
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »