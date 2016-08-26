Sweden's Stenson pulls out of Barclays with injured knee

Henrik Stenson at the Olympics this summer. Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Grant

The Local/AFP · 26 Aug 2016, 07:00

Published: 26 Aug 2016 06:59 GMT+02:00

Updated: 26 Aug 2016 07:00 GMT+02:00

Sweden's British Open champion Henrik Stenson withdrew from The Barclays Championship on Thursday after aggravating a knee injury.

The Swedish star limped out of contention at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale after shooting a three-over-par 74 in the first round.

“My right knee, which required surgery in December 2015, has flared up again,” Stenson said in a statement.

“Regrettably, I need to withdraw this week to allow time for an MRI and see what the next step is.”

The world number four's withdrawal raises a question mark about his fitness as Europe prepares to battle the United States at next month's Ryder Cup.

Story continues below…

The 40-year-old arrived in New York having won a silver medal in golf's return to the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.