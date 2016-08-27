Swedish police search for missing elderly hikers

The only trace is currently a mobile phone found in the area and which is believed to belong to one of the men. Photo: Henrik Montgomery /TT

TT/The Local · 27 Aug 2016, 17:27

Published: 27 Aug 2016 17:27 GMT+02:00

Police have launched an extensive search operation after two elderly hikers went missing in the Swedish mountains.

The two men, both in their mid-70s, left for their hike in the northern Abisko mountain range on Tuesday and were due back at the starting point on Friday, but when they did not arrive as scheduled, police was alerted.

“They have a green tent with them and are supposedly experienced hikers,” police spokesman Dennis Kärrman said.

No one has heard from them since they started out on the hike, Swedish news agency TT reported.

On Saturday, rescue services staff – backed up by helicopters and police – combed the area in search of the pair.

According to police, a mobile phone has been found in the area and is believed to belong to one of the missing men.

Story continues below…

“We want to come into contact with those who found the phone to get more information about where exactly it was found,” police spokesman Jan Lidén said.