  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish police brace for 'unpredictable' pope
Sweden's Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine meeting Pope Francis in the Vatican last year. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish police brace for 'unpredictable' pope

The Local · 30 Aug 2016, 16:13

Published: 30 Aug 2016 16:13 GMT+02:00

Nobody knows quite what to expect when Pope Francis visits secular Sweden this autumn.

Pope Francis will visit Sweden – a bastion of the Lutheran Church when they're not busy not being particularly religious at all – on October 31st to mark this year's 500th anniversary of the start of the Protestant Reformation in Europe. It's the first time a pope visits Sweden in 27 years.

He and his bodyguards are scheduled to land at Malmö Airport, after which the Argentinian pontiff will be taking part in a service at Lund Cathedral, followed by an event at Malmö Arena.

After spending the night at an undisclosed location in southern Sweden he will on November 1st lead a mass for the Nordic Catholic Church at an as yet undecided location in the Malmö area.

Swedish police have spent the past six months preparing for the rare papal visit and officers from across the country have been called in to bulk out the southern regional workforce.

"We expect a lot of people, but all parties involved find it difficult to state how many spectators to expect, precisely because we don't have any recent experiences of visits to the Nordics," Mats Karlsson, who is in charge of the police operation during the visit, told the TT newswire.

His team is preparing for a number of different scenarios, including Pope Francis wanting to make unscheduled stops along his police escort route from Lund to Malmö.

"As far as we've understood he is a bit unpredictable," said Karlsson, but added that the uncertainty could also work to their advantage. "It makes it more difficult for a perpetrator, because nobody knows where he will want to stop the car and get out," he told TT.

"We make risk analyses, we go through the locations and what their vulnerabilities are, possible threats, the whole spectrum. And we're working on reducing those risks that can be reduced."

The last time Sweden got a papal visit was when John Paul II held a mass for 16,000 people in Stockholm's Globe Arena in 1989. He also paid a visit to the tomb of Saint Bridget, Sweden's first saint.

The trip comes ahead of the 500th anniversary of the reformation, which began when Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses in Latin to the door of All Saints' Church in Wittenberg, Germany, to protest the Church's abuses.

Sweden, which seceded from the Catholic Church in the 16th century, enjoys a strong Lutheran heritage despite being one of the most secularized countries in the world.

Story continues below…

The Swedish Church (Svenska Kyrkan) has around 6.2 million members in a country just shy of 10 million people, but the numbers have been dwindling in recent years. Before 1996, children whose parents were members of the Swedish Church were automatically enrolled at birth. 

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church is growing, with 113,000 members in 2016 compared to 87,000 at the start of the millennium.

But according to Statistics Sweden, just five percent of Swedes are regular church goers. One in three couples that get married in Sweden choose a civil ceremony.

Almost eight out of ten Swedes described themselves as either "not religious" or "convinced atheists", according to a major global 2015 study that concluded the Nordic nation is the least religious in the West.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Swedish police brace for 'unpredictable' pope
Sweden's Queen Silvia and Princess Madeleine meeting Pope Francis in the Vatican last year. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Swedish police brace for 'unpredictable' pope

31 minutes ago

Nobody knows quite what to expect when Pope Francis visits secular Sweden this autumn.

Could this Swedish finding help cure alcoholism?
What causes alcohol dependency? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Could this Swedish finding help cure alcoholism?

42 minutes ago

Scientists hope their findings will end the stigmatization of alcoholism.

Man jailed for six years for asylum home arson
The district court in Västmanland. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Man jailed for six years for asylum home arson

2 hours ago

A court in western Sweden has sentenced a 28-year-old asylum seeker to six years in jail for starting a fire at the asylum centre where he lived.

Volvo on hunt for 400 new engineers in Sweden
Want to help build one of these? Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Volvo on hunt for 400 new engineers in Sweden

4 hours ago

Want to work in Sweden?

Swedish hearts fail on Mondays and at Christmas
Tell me why I don't like Mondays. Photo: Marcus Lindblad/SvD/TT

Swedish hearts fail on Mondays and at Christmas

5 hours ago

July is Sweden's most heart-warming month.

Woman told she's not Swedish enough for a job
A sun bather wears a Swedish flag hat to celebrate National Day. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Woman told she's not Swedish enough for a job

6 hours ago

Sweden's discrimination watchdog is on the case.

Really hungry elk wreak havoc in Swedish forests
Om-nom-nom. Photo: AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Really hungry elk wreak havoc in Swedish forests

8 hours ago

"It's an emergency situation."

Swedish hotels cash in on business travellers
Visitors are flocking to Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Swedish hotels cash in on business travellers

9 hours ago

Business travellers have been flocking to city hotels in Malmö, Gothenburg and Stockholm this summer.

Opinion
'More men must stand up against abuse in Sweden'
Equality Minister Åsa Regnér. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

'More men must stand up against abuse in Sweden'

9 hours ago

Sweden's equality minister Åsa Regnér on why the government is introducing a new strategy on male violence against women.

Swedes discover secret 150-metre-long cave
Per Bäckström on his way into the cave. Photo: Alexander Bennerstål/TT

Swedes discover secret 150-metre-long cave

23 hours ago

They are believed to be the first people to venture into this hidden cave on the Baltic island of Gotland.

Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
Five things Americans should know about voting abroad
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
Gallery
People-watching: August 12th-14th
National
Swedes cheer first snow of the season
Gallery
People-watching: August 10th
The Local Voices
Gabriel mastered Swedish and got accepted onto a medicine degree in just 7 months
3,376
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »