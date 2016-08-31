What happens if you spend the night at Ikea?

Video

Picture this but at night and without all the people. Photo: Heiko Junge/TT

Published: 31 Aug 2016 12:28 GMT+02:00

Updated: 31 Aug 2016 12:59 GMT+02:00

Watch this video and find out. But don't even think about trying it in Sweden.

Let's be honest. Most of us have at some point wondered what it would be like to have an entire Ikea store to ourselves, jumping in the beds and running like rebels in the aisles against the direction of the arrows without bumping into crying babies and couples on the verge of breaking up.

But none throw caution to the wind like these two Dutch YouTube comedians, who have gone viral with a video of their secret sleepover at one of the Swedish furniture giant's stores in Belgium.

Watch their shenanigans here:

On their YouTube page, the pair write: "Life is about building experiences and memories. There is a quote that says: 'Do not regret what you have done, regret what you have not done in your life.' Life is one big YouTube video. You should better make it interesting because when it comes to an end, you're gone and you'll never have a second chance."

But the Swedish furniture giant is not all too happy with the attention from the bizarre stunt.

"Security for staff and customers is always our first priority. Staying in the store is not allowed and something we at Ikea take seriously. Our policy is to search the store before closing. All our stores in Sweden are equipped with motion detectors to ensure everyone's safety," Ikea press spokesperson Emil Eriksson told the Göteborgs-posten newspaper.

