Amy Schumer ejects sexist heckler from Swedish gig

Schumer pictured earlier this year. Photo: Jordan Strauss/TT/AP

The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 09:38

Published: 01 Sep 2016 09:38 GMT+02:00

Updated: 01 Sep 2016 09:38 GMT+02:00

American comedian Amy Schumer had to have a man removed from her stand-up show in Stockholm on Wednesday night after he repeatedly shouted sexist comments at her.

Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet reports that the man in question began shouting “show us your tits” in English at the comedian during the opening stage of her gig at the Hovet venue in the Swedish capital.

The comic initially tried to reason with the heckler, but after he continued to shout the abuse, she requested for him to be removed, with two security guards obliging.

“She asked the audience: ‘Do you think he should be thrown out?’ They then cheered,” wrote Aftonbladet reviewer Håkan Steen, who was at the event.

“She then asked whether he should be allowed to stay, and the reaction was almost silent,” he added.

Some of the other audience members in attendance commented on the incident, showing their support for the performer.

Hilarious show by @amyschumer tonight in #Stockholm!! And kudos for kicking out the a-hole in the crowd. — Niina (@NPinzki) August 31, 2016

Schumer was in Sweden as part of a European stand-up tour. In a lighter moment before the concert she tweeted her amusement at one of the country’s more unique road signs – forbidding horse and bicycle riding.

The Local has contacted Schumer's representatives for comment.