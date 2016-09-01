  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate
Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate

TT/The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 17:50

Published: 01 Sep 2016 17:50 GMT+02:00

One of Sweden's opposition leaders has caused a stir after she said that she did not think far right nationalist party Sweden Democrats were racist.

In an interview with Christian newspaper Dagen published in the early hours of Thursday, Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor was asked if she considers the Sweden Democrats to be a racist party.

“No, I don’t if we’re talking about their official policy today, but the party has a history which came from racist origins,” she replied.

Busch Thor’s opinion contrasted the one previously expressed by Moderate leader and fellow Alliance boss Anna Kinberg Batra only four days earlier.

When asked in an interview with public service broadcaster SVT last Sunday whether SD were a racist party, Kinberg Batra replied “they blame all problems on immigration, that’s racist”.

The opposing answers suggested a difference in opinion towards SD within the centre-right Alliance parties, an expert said.

“Anna Kinberg Batra put her foot down quickly and said that SD are a racist party, but Ebba Busch Thor is giving a bit to both groups within her Christian Democrats,” University of Gothenburg political science professor Jonas Hinnfors told news agency TT

“She said that SD is not a racist party, but also underlined the party’s history and that there are people in the party who are racist. That may be a way for her to balance a complicated internal situation,” he added.

A third Alliance leader, Centre Party chief Annie Lööf, has also expressed her opinion on the matter.

“SD is a party with racist roots and with a view of humanity that is far away from mine and the Centre Party’s,” she wrote on Twitter.

When asked later on Thursday about her original comments later, Busch Thor appeared to backtrack.

“I meant that if you look strictly at their programme you can’t say that it is a racist party. But I think it is clear that they are still unable to come to terms with a widespread racism in the party which both characterizes their history as well as characterizes their party as a whole today, and many of their representatives,” she told DN.

Story continues below…

It hasn’t been an easy month for Busch Thor. An August 2016 opinion poll conducted by Inizio suggested that only 3.8 percent of Swedes would vote for the Christian Democrats if a general election was held today – one percentage point down compared to the previous edition of the survey from June. 

A Novus poll published on Thursday meanwhile projected that an even lower percentage of voters (3.2) would vote for the party. 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate
Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate

9 minutes ago

Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor initially said she did not think the Sweden Democrats were racist, but has since changed her tune.

Video
Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig
Schumer pictured on a separate occasion. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig

19 minutes ago

UPDATED: The comedian asked for a man to be removed after he shouted sexist comments at her.

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars
Rolf Lassgård as the title character in A Man Called Ove. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars

1 hour ago

The Swedish Film Institute has thrown its weight behind A Man Called Ove in an attempt to win Best Foreign Language Film for the first time since 1983.

Beware escaped ostrich, Swedish police warn
The escaped ostrich in question. Photo: Helena Wall

Beware escaped ostrich, Swedish police warn

3 hours ago

'I don't want to meet an ostrich again in my life,' a terrified officer warned.

Presented by Stockholm School of Economics
‘I view the world in a different way now’

‘I view the world in a different way now’

3 hours ago

Sweden and Silicon Valley may be on opposite ends of the globe, but they are connected by innovation. So it’s no coincidence that students of the Executive MBA at the Stockholm School of Economics get to learn in both places.

Presented by Invest Stockholm
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm

'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm

4 hours ago

Stockholm’s Tech Farm is a unique project showing how collective living can help expats and Swedes alike feel “at home” in Sweden’s capital – or anywhere else around the globe.

PewDiePie penis pic sparks fake Isis claims
Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

PewDiePie penis pic sparks fake Isis claims

4 hours ago

What do you mean that headline doesn't make sense?

Police hold crisis talks after Trollhättan disturbances
A file photo of a Swedish police car. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Police hold crisis talks after Trollhättan disturbances

5 hours ago

Police are struggling to find a reason for why stones and firecrackers were directed towards them in the south-western Swedish city.

Homes
In pictures: Recreating your own Nordic style in 8 steps
How to decorate in Swedish style. Photo: Scandinavian Homes

In pictures: Recreating your own Nordic style in 8 steps

10 hours ago

Ex-broker-turned-interior-designer Jesper Laursen shares his best tips for creaing your own Scandinavian-style home.

Swedish state auditor resigns after criticism
From left, auditors Susanne Ackum, Margareta Åberg and Ulf Bengtsson. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Swedish state auditor resigns after criticism

10 hours ago

Allegations of cronyism at Sweden's state watchdog Riksrevisionen have claimed another victim.

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
3,393
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »