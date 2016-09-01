'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 13:43
Published: 01 Sep 2016 13:43 GMT+02:00
Stockholm’s Tech Farm is a unique project showing how collective living can help expats and Swedes alike feel “at home” in Sweden’s capital – or anywhere else around the globe.
Swedish entrepreneur Lisa Renander never really felt at home in Stockholm. So she created her own solution: collective living in the very heart of the city.
Now her company Tech Farm is getting ready to open its second house, and the concept is more popular than ever. Expats and Swedes alike are drawn to the concept - but why?
Read the full article at MovetoStockholm.com
