Six social events to make new friends in Sweden

Mingle at Fashion Week in Stockholm. Photo: Fashion Week Stockholm

The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 06:59

Published: 01 Sep 2016 06:59 GMT+02:00

As events in Sweden turn away from summer festivals, The Local brings you all the best things on offer across the country for meeting new people and having a great time.

1. Stockholm Oktoberfest (September 1st-3rd, 8th-10th)

Can you believe it’s that time of year already? Head over to Kampementsbadet in Gärdet, Stockholm, for this year’s Oktoberfest. You need not go to Germany or Austria, right here in Sweden in a large beer tent in the outskirts of the nation’s capital, you’ll find plenty of other German-minded people looking to put those lederhosen and dirndl on, listen to Bavarian folk music all while drinking from great German steins. The festivities get under way today, Thursday, where entrance is free, continuing the next two days (50 kronor entry), and then the same arrangements for September 8th-10th as well.

Oktoberfest celebrations. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand

2. Nordic Warbirds Airshow, Skövde (September 3rd)

At Skövde Airport this Saturday, you’ll find western Sweden’s largest airshow. There are activities for the whole family. With displays overhead throughout the day and exhibitions, food, cars and much more on the ground, this is certainly the place to meet up with fellow aircraft buffs. Entrance opens at 10am.

Airshow performance. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

3. Open House at Shed in Malmö (September 3rd)

Shed is like a shared version of your garden shed: a place where you feel at home and can pursue your interests at your own pace, learn informally, take part in shared projects and socialize. Shed in Malmö is having an open house day this Saturday for people to get involved in activities from woodwork to yoga, and beer-brewing. There’s complimentary fika as well.

Shed in Malmö. Photo: Shed in Malmö

4. Vegomässan, Stockholm (September 3rd)

Sweden’s biggest vegetarian and vegan event is back for its tenth year. Go to Nacka Strandsmässan, Stockholm, where there will be stalls and inspiration for all, as well as plenty of opportunities to meet new people. There are even panel discussions on vegan food in the restaurant world. Whether you’re a vegetarian or vegan, or are simply looking for the best ideas as to how to have a greener lifestyle and to meet new people, this is the place to be. Buy your tickets in advance to avoid queues.

Visit their Facebook event page for all the details (in Swedish) and buy tickets in advance to avoid queues.



Vegetarian pizza. Photo: Leif R Jansson/TT

5. Fashion Week Stockholm (until September 3rd) and the African Fashion Week, Stockholm

It’s Fashion Week this week in Stockholm. Many of the highlights have now already taken place, but there are still fashion markets to visit to sample all the latest in fashion and accessories, as well as a fashion show taking place at Mall of Scandinavia in Solna this Saturday.

If you want more in fashion, visit the African Fashion Week Sweden 2016 in Stockholm this Saturday evening, where you can see the work of and meet top African designers and local Swedish designers dealing with Africa fashion. Creative inspiration abounds this week. See their Facebook event page for more information.

The African Fashion Week Sweden. Photo: African Fashion Week Sweden

6. Tall Ships Regatta, Gothenburg (September 3rd-6th)

By the start of the event, 20 of the world’s greatest ships will have raced from the north of England, UK, to Gothenburg, ready to welcome the public on board. There will be everything from the modern to old, fully-rigged vessels. Entrance is entirely free of charge and with a main stage, a food market a fly-past and much more, there will be activities, food and entertainment in abundance, fit for all ages and tastes, so there’s plenty of opportunity to meet everyone from the sailors to other attendees.

See their website for all details.



Tall Ships event in Sweden. Photo: Björn Larsson Ask/TT