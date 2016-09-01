  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
‘I view the world in a different way now’

‘I view the world in a different way now’

The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 14:27

Published: 01 Sep 2016 07:27 GMT+02:00
Updated: 01 Sep 2016 14:27 GMT+02:00

Sweden and Silicon Valley may be on opposite ends of the globe, but they are connected by innovation. So it’s no coincidence that students of the Executive MBA at the Stockholm School of Economics get to learn in both places.

Lawyer Callum Dolman always knew he was interested in getting an MBA degree. And when he and his Swedish wife relocated from his native Australia to Sweden, Stockholm School of Economics was the clear choice.

“I wanted to transition from a legal management role into a more general executive management role. And when I compared the various programmes, it was clear SSE is the most reputable of them all,” Dolman tells The Local.


Photo: Juliana Wiklund/Stockholm School of Economics

He didn’t make the choice based on reputation alone, however. First he got inside information.

“The CEO at Dellner Couplers AB is an alum himself and has an Executive MBA from SSE,” Dolman says. “I spoke with him and I could see how greatly the degree has benefited his career. He was very supportive of my study plan, because he understands the benefits it brings both to me personally, and to the business. ”

Having started in January, Dolman is today still less than halfway through the 18-month programme – but he says the effects are already clear.

“I was surprised at how quickly my perspective has shifted,” he remarks. “It’s had an immediate impact on my job. I can contribute more fully to all of the discussions going on.”

Modules in the Executive MBA cover a broad range of topics such as finance, value creation, economics, sustainability, global context, and more. Students can also select a special focus, either Financial Management or Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

“I am already more able to understand the discussions from various departments and the difficulties they face,” Dolman says. “Learning things like economics and finance has given me a new frame of reference, not just at work, but in life in general.”

Read more about the Executive MBA at SSE

But it’s only the beginning. One of the biggest highlights of the programme this year is the group’s upcoming trip to Silicon Valley.

“Silicon Valley is the heartland of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Dolman exclaims.

“I’ve never been anywhere near a place like that before. I think it will be a massively inspiring and eye-opening experience, to see how it actually works – how world-changing products and technologies are thought up and delivered.”

The week-long trip has been organized byAngelika Lindstrand, programme director for this year’s Executive MBA cohort.

“This is actually my first year with the programme. I used to teach and do research at SSE, but when they asked me to be programme director I was a visiting scholar at Stanford,” Lindstrand explains. “So now I commute between California and Stockholm.”

Lindstrand’s role is to make sure the programme delivers at the highest level possible – but also to add her own personal twist to the education. That’s where Silicon Valley comes in.

“My special twist is the connection to Stanford, Silicon Valley, and California,” Lindstrand says. “Thanks to my contacts we’ve been able to make this a reality.”


Photo: Kent Ericksson

But it’s far from a one-woman show. Lindstrand adds that the Executive MBA participants have been an incredible resource for the programme and each other, helping flesh out the trip with their own contacts.

“One participant did some work for NASA in the past, and he was able to get us an organizational visit there as well,” Lindstrand says.

She says that the trip will include a variety of company visits – not just tech and startups. Innovation is about much more than that.

“At first many students think innovation and entrepreneurship is only for startups. But it can mean intrapreneurship too, innovating within a larger organization,” Lindstrand explains. “Entrepreneurship is the skill set you need to put those innovations into action.”

While many students may have felt some sort of entrepreneurial drive within them long before, Dolman says that tool kit is invaluable in turning vision into reality.

“I’ve always had a lot of ideas bumbling around in my head, and a clear interest in all aspects of business management,” he says.

“And this course has given me direction and the tools to combine them and make it happen. And it’s changing me, and my work, every single day.”

And while the intensive programme certainly isn’t easy, that awareness and desire to improve is also what makes teaching the programme so rewarding, Lindstrand says.

“It’s exciting,” she exclaims.

“Most of the students have plenty of business experience, but they realize that their expertise isn’t sufficient for what they want to accomplish in life – and the Executive MBA at SSE is the springboard they need. That’s why they apply. And that’s being innovative: being able to see that you have to do something differently in order to achieve your goals.”

This article was produced by The Local and sponsored by Stockholm School of Economics. 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Presented by Stockholm School of Economics
‘I view the world in a different way now’

‘I view the world in a different way now’

5 hours ago

Sweden and Silicon Valley may be on opposite ends of the globe, but they are connected by innovation. So it’s no coincidence that students of the Executive MBA at the Stockholm School of Economics get to learn in both places.

Swedish state auditor resigns after criticism
From left, auditors Susanne Ackum, Margareta Åberg and Ulf Bengtsson. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Swedish state auditor resigns after criticism

1 hour ago

Allegations of cronyism at Sweden's state watchdog Riksrevisionen have claimed another victim.

What's on in Sweden
Six social events to make new friends in Sweden
Mingle at Fashion Week in Stockholm. Photo: Fashion Week Stockholm

Six social events to make new friends in Sweden

1 hour ago

From Tall Ships to African fashion, there's a lot going on in Sweden this week as September kicks off.

Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Swedish soldiers during an exercise. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019

14 hours ago

Sweden could see a return to compulsory military service less than a decade after the policy was scrapped, Swedish media report.

Video
World's best-ever goal celebration or epic fail?
Screenshot from video by Ettan Play.

World's best-ever goal celebration or epic fail?

16 hours ago

You're looking at what may very well be the best and worst moment of this Swedish footballer's life.

Mum's the word for missing Swede
She was in one of these places. Photo: Per Knutsson/TT

Mum's the word for missing Swede

17 hours ago

She kept mum about her whereabouts, but her secret soon got out.

Why Swedes smashed charity donation record in 2015
Newly arrived asylum seekers stand in line at Malmö's Hyllie staton in November 2015. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Why Swedes smashed charity donation record in 2015

17 hours ago

Swedes boosted the coffers of charities last year to the tune of 19.4 billion kronor, a massive increase on the previous year.

Karolinska bosses say sorry over Macchiarini transplants
Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. Photo: AP Photo/Journal Star, David Zalaznik

Karolinska bosses say sorry over Macchiarini transplants

17 hours ago

UPDATED: An investigation has looked into how Italian surgeon Paolo Macchiarini was able to carry out trachea operations at Karolinska University Hospital which sparked controversy after patients died.

'Overjoyed' Swedish snapper captures this shooting star
He caught a falling star. Photo: Johan Vilhelm Löfgren

'Overjoyed' Swedish snapper captures this shooting star

18 hours ago

Nice shot!

Video
What happens if you spend the night at Ikea?
Picture this but at night and without all the people. Photo: Heiko Junge/TT

What happens if you spend the night at Ikea?

19 hours ago

Watch this video and find out. But don't even think about trying it in Sweden.

Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
Gallery
People-watching: August 12th-14th
National
Swedes cheer first snow of the season
Gallery
People-watching: August 10th
3,393
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »