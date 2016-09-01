Scandinavians want to put the fizz in your milk

Bubbles and milk. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

The Local · 1 Sep 2016, 08:23

Published: 01 Sep 2016 08:23 GMT+02:00

Swedish-Danish dairy giant Arla plans to launch a new international fizzy milk range.

Arla will bring its new carbonated milk to the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates as part of a pilot project before extending the range to its other countries.

“We are already ready to produce for example carbonated milk and fruit beverages. The tech and the product itself are already there. We are now going to develop the brand and set up distribution,” Arla Food marketing officer Hanna Søndergaard told Danish Finans.

Part of the new range is also a milk-based beverage containing tea as well as a protein-loaded energy drink.

The company aims for the dairy drinks to reach a turnover of 700 million euros by 2020.

“We're seeing that the markets for these products are growing rapidly,” said Søndergaard.

Arla is not the first company to venture into the carbonated milk market. Coca-Cola brought its milk-based beverage Vio to Europe in 2009 after first launching it in New York.

Another soft drinks business, Britvic, created a similar product called Tango Strange Soda for UK shoppers in 2003 but pulled it from shelves a year later after it proved too challenging for customers.

And if you go by Scandinavians' reactions to Wednesday's news on Twitter, Arla would probably do best to avoid the Nordic market for now.

Story continues below…

"I have a hard time imagining the expression 'best thing since sliced bread' replaced by 'best thing since carbonated milk'," tweeted the editor of Swedish newspaper Gefle Dagblad's culture section.

"I tried carbonating milk when I was eight years old. It was not a good idea," commented another Twitter user.

But another one kept an open mind: "It doesn't sound good, but don't knock it until you've tried it, my uncle always said."