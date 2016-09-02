  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
The Local Recipes
Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto
Mushroom risotto. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto

The Local · 2 Sep 2016, 06:59

Published: 02 Sep 2016 06:59 GMT+02:00

Any Swedes you make this for will appreciate it, they're very keen on wild mushrooms.

Summary

Serves: 2 

Level: Easy

Time: 35 minutes (including 30 minutes cooking time)

Ingredients

720ml (3cups) chicken or mushroom stock

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

1 small olive, finely chopped

1 small clove of garlic, finely chopped

200g (8oz) wild mushrooms

120ml (1/2 cup) white wine

150g (3/4 cup) risotto rice

1/2 romanesque head, broken into florets

salt and freshly ground black pepper

80g (3oz) Västerbottensost (if you can't get any, you can substitute Parmesan cheese)

Method

1. Put the stock in a small saucepan and bring to a gentle simmer.

2. In a large saucepan heat half the oil and half the butter. When the butter has melted add the onion, garlic and half the mushrooms. Gently fry for about 5 minutes until softened but without colouring the onion.

3. Add the rice and stir until warmed through.

4. Add the wine and cook, stirring frequently until all the wine has been absorbed by the rice.

5. Add a ladleful of stock and bring back to a gentle boil. Cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid has been absorbed by the rice.

6. Repeat this gradual addition of the stock until the rice is creamy and tender but with a little bite and not sticky. This takes about 20 minutes. (You might not need all of the stock.)

7. Whilst the rice is cooking prepare the garnish by adding the remaining olive oil and butter to a frying pan. When hot add the rest of the mushrooms and fry fairly briskly.

8. Three or four minutes before the rice is cooked, stir in the romanesque florets.

9. Grate the Västerbottensost, setting aside some slivers to use as a garnish.

Story continues below…

10. Season to taste and then stir in the cheese.

11. Serve immediately, garnished with the fried mushrooms and slivers ofVästerbottensost.

Tips

- If you can find them, Rödgul Trumpetsvamp (Craterellus lutescens, known in English as as Red Trumpet Chanterelles or Yellowfoot) are Swedish chef Susanne Jonsson's mushrooms of first choice for this dish. They can be picked in the autumn and are usually found growing in damp ground amongst the moss in coniferous forests. If you find them, remember the spot because they have the happy habit of coming up in the same place every year. However, take care as small brown toadstools grow in a similar habitat.

- A good second choice is Trattkantareller (Craterellus tubaeformis, known in English as Funnel Chanterelles or, confusingly, also as Yellowfoot). They are not as brightly coloured as Red Trumpet Chanterelles, but nor are they as rare so you've got more chance of finding them either on markets or if you go out foraging.

-  It is often difficult to find Red Trumpet Chanterelles, but virtually any other wild mushrooms can be substituted. Ceps (Boletus edulis, also called Porcini or Karljohansvamp in Swedish) and Horn of Plenty (Craterellus cornucopioides, also called Trumpette de Mort or Trumpet of Death or Svart trumpetsvamp in Swedish) also work well!

- If you can't find any fresh wild mushrooms, use 20 g of dried instead. Simply rehydrate the dried wild mushrooms in 250 ml (1 cup) of cold water for 30 minutes (20 minutes if you use hot water). Pick the mushrooms out of the water, put in a sieve over a bowl and roughly chop when drained. Use all of the rehydrated mushrooms in step 2 and skip step 7. Carefully strain the mushroomy water, through muslin if necessary, and use in place of some of the stock. Garnish with fried button mushrooms, finely sliced.

This recipe is provided courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?
A Swedish submarine during a Nato exercise off the coast of Norway in 2015. Photo: Marit Hommedal/NTB scanpix/TT

What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?

1 hour ago

A new report has tried to find out.

The Local Recipes
Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto
Mushroom risotto. Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

Impress guests with this Swedish mushroom risotto

1 hour ago

As September sets in, gives this warming Swedish risotto a try.

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate
Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Centre-right parties split over nationalists racism debate

14 hours ago

Christian Democrats leader Ebba Busch Thor initially said she did not think the Sweden Democrats were racist, but has since changed her tune.

Video
Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig
Schumer pictured on a separate occasion. Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Watch Amy Schumer eject sexist heckler at Swedish gig

15 hours ago

UPDATED: The comedian asked for a man to be removed after he shouted sexist comments at her.

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars
Rolf Lassgård as the title character in A Man Called Ove. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Sweden picks best-seller adaptation for Oscars

16 hours ago

The Swedish Film Institute has thrown its weight behind A Man Called Ove in an attempt to win Best Foreign Language Film for the first time since 1983.

Beware escaped ostrich, Swedish police warn
The escaped ostrich in question. Photo: Helena Wall

Beware escaped ostrich, Swedish police warn

18 hours ago

'I don't want to meet an ostrich again in my life,' a terrified officer warned.

Presented by Stockholm School of Economics
‘I view the world in a different way now’

‘I view the world in a different way now’

18 hours ago

Sweden and Silicon Valley may be on opposite ends of the globe, but they are connected by innovation. So it’s no coincidence that students of the Executive MBA at the Stockholm School of Economics get to learn in both places.

Presented by Invest Stockholm
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm

'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm

19 hours ago

Stockholm’s Tech Farm is a unique project showing how collective living can help expats and Swedes alike feel “at home” in Sweden’s capital – or anywhere else around the globe.

PewDiePie penis pic sparks fake Isis claims
Felix Kjellberg, also known as PewDiePie. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

PewDiePie penis pic sparks fake Isis claims

19 hours ago

What do you mean that headline doesn't make sense?

Police hold crisis talks after Trollhättan disturbances
A file photo of a Swedish police car. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Police hold crisis talks after Trollhättan disturbances

20 hours ago

Police are struggling to find a reason for why stones and firecrackers were directed towards them in the south-western Swedish city.

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
Society
Drunk knight detained in Stockholm
National
Can you solve this Swede's strange Star Wars mystery?
3,378
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »