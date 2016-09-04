  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard
Jonas Bergkvist posing with his VIP pass ahead of the competition. Photo: Jonas Bergkvist/Instagram

Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard

The Local · 4 Sep 2016, 14:29

Published: 04 Sep 2016 14:29 GMT+02:00

A self-confessed computer-gaming nerd from the small city of Växjö on Saturday night won the competition for Sweden’s best beard for the second year in a row.

Jonas Bergkvist, who works as a programmer operating complex industrial machinery, was voted “best in show” by the 1,000 strong audience gathered in Stockholm’s Tele2Arena for the second year in a row, as well as winning in the natural beard category.
 
 The contest was the culmination of World Beard Day Stockholm 2016, which billed itself as Europe’s biggest “beard party”. 
 
The celebrations began with a 150-strong “beard parade” starting at Medborgarplats on Södermalm, the Stockholm island where the beardedness of Swedish men arguably reaches maximum intensity. 
 
“It's just to celebrate the beard, to show that beard is not a trend, but a lifestyle,” Jimmy Grönfoss, one of the captains of Bearded Villains, which organised and led the march, told Sweden's TT newswire at the start of the parade. 
 
“Just because you look big, tattooed and criminal does not mean that you aren’t a lovely Bamse Bear,” he added, referencing a popular Swedish cartoon character. “This is a lifestyle where one chooses to throw away that evil razor.” 
 
The celebrations in the Tele2Arena were arranged by Beardshop.se, which sells beard-grooming equipment to hipster Swedes, and sponsored by a plethora of grooming product brands. 
 
As well as the beard contest,there was also a barber battle, pitting Vancouver's Farzad Salhi, described in the flyer as “a legend in the international barber scene” against Sweden’s Dennis Liedberg, another famed sculptor of beards. 
 
Here is a photo taken earlier this year of Bergkvist's extraordinary appendage. 
 
 
Here's is a video of the Bearded vision's leading the parade: 
Story continues below…
 
 

And here is footage from the competition: 

 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Your comments about this article

Today's headlines
Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard
Jonas Bergkvist posing with his VIP pass ahead of the competition. Photo: Jonas Bergkvist/Instagram

Computer nerd wins Sweden's best beard

23 minutes ago

World Beard Day Stockholm 2016 was billed as Europe’s biggest “beard party”.

Five kronor coin stops bullet shot at Malmö man
A picture of the bent coin found in the man's bag. Photo: Malmö Police

Five kronor coin stops bullet shot at Malmö man

3 hours ago

Police found the bent coin and the deflected bullet in the man's Burberry bag after the shooting.

Two new shootings rock Gothenburg on Sunday
Angered is the second biggest of Sweden's Million Programme developments. Photo: fakatativa/Wikimedia Commons

Two new shootings rock Gothenburg on Sunday

4 hours ago

Police say no identified gang members are connected to the property targeted.

Dextrose confuses Swedish police
Police spokesman Lars Westermark says he has never heard of such a mistake having been made before. Photo: Swedish police /TT

Dextrose confuses Swedish police

22 hours ago

A man who was arrested and taken into custody after he confessed to police he had amphetamine in his car, turned out to be detained for all the wrong reasons…

Swedish pediatrician: Some ‘children’ nearly 40
The pediatrician says almost 40 percent of the people the migration agency deems to be children are between 20 and 25 years old. Photo: Marcus Ericsson/TT

Swedish pediatrician: Some ‘children’ nearly 40

1 day ago

A Swedish pediatrician is sparking debate after saying some refugees claiming to be unaccompanied minors are lying about their age. He even deems some of them to be as old as 40.

Swede avoids fine over ’window envelope fear’
The man stated that official-looking letters made him severely anxious. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

Swede avoids fine over ’window envelope fear’

1 day ago

A man prosecuted over a series of minor traffic violations has been partially let off the hook after a Swedish court heard he had a phobia of official letters, or so-called “window envelopes”.

Life in jail for Swede who murdered and mutilated victim
Kalmar District Court sentenced the offender on Friday. Photo: Mikael Fritzon/TT

Life in jail for Swede who murdered and mutilated victim

1 day ago

The offender repeatedly stabbed and punched his victim before cutting off his genitals.

Amy Schumer heckler: 'I didn't mean to sound so sexist'
Amy Schumer. Photo: Jack Plunkett/AP/TT

Amy Schumer heckler: 'I didn't mean to sound so sexist'

1 day ago

The man who was thrown out of the comedian's Stockholm gig after shouting "show us your tits" has expressed his regret over the incident.

Sweden achieves gender parity on government boards
The Swedish government has gender parity and now the boards it appoints do too. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Sweden achieves gender parity on government boards

2 days ago

A woman now occupies every other position on the boards of the country's government agencies.

What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?
Margot Wallström suggested Sweden will not change its stance on Nato membership. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

What would happen if Sweden joined Nato?

2 days ago

UPDATE: Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallström says Nato membership is not the answer following the emergence of details from a report on the subject.

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Blog updates

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 

22 July

After the horror, carry on regardless (Globally Local) »

"This time last week, we were just digesting the horror of the Nice killings, in which…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 19th-21st
National
How to find student housing in Sweden
National
VIDEO: Swede films first Northern Lights of the season
Gallery
People-watching: August 17th
Society
Swedish population nears ten million
The Local Voices
This Syrian artist found love in a Swedish library
National
Sex pigs halt traffic after laser attack on Pokémon teens. Only in Sweden.
Gallery
Property of the week: Hammarby Sjöstad, Stockholm
3,355
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »