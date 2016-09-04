Five kronor coin stopped bullet shot at Malmö man

A picture of the bent coin found in the man's bag. Photo: Malmö Police

A 24-year-old man shot in Malmö’s Rosengård district this summer may have survived because one the bullets fired at him was deflected by a five kronor coin he had in his bag, a police investigation has found.

“You have had a guardian angel. You might just as well have been dead by now,” one of the Malmö policemen investigating the shooting told the man as he recovered in hospital, according to court documents.

A gold dollar coin is reputedly to have stopped a bullet fired at George Erasmus Dixon , who commanded the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley during its successful mission to sink the Union's USS Housatonic during the US Civil War.

There have also been stories of coins stopping bullets in India and Israel . The Mythbusters television programme in 2008 investigated whether it would be possible for a police badge to stop a bullet, and judged such a scenario as "plausible".

The man was shot in the back on May 30 as he had a barbecue with friends near the city's Rosengård School. He flipped around and was shot again in the stomach.

Four bullets in total penetrated his body and the man was close to death by the time he arrived in hospital for emergency treatment.

A middle-aged man and his two sons are in custody awaiting trial for the shootings. Police suspect the shooting was linked to a brawl over a young woman at a Malmö nightclub.

Malmö police released a picture of the bag, showing a bullet hole:

They also released a photo of the place where the man was shot:

