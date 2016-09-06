  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
US giant to snap up Swedish 3D tech firm
Arcam rose on the Stockholm stock exchange on Tuesday. Photo: Linus Sundahl-Djerf/SvD/TT

US giant to snap up Swedish 3D tech firm

AFP/The Local · 6 Sep 2016, 14:14

Published: 06 Sep 2016 14:14 GMT+02:00

Swedish tech company Arcam soared on the Stockholm exchange on Tuesday after US giant General Electric (GE) announced million-dollar plans to buy the 3D printing specialist.

GE said it intended to buy Arcam AB of Sweden and SLM Solutions Group of Germany – which both specialize in 3D printing – for $1.4 billion. The two companies would be put under GE's aviation division, it said in a statement.

Established in 1997 and based at Mölndal in western Sweden, Arcam AB uses electron beams in 3D printing of metallic parts for the aeronautics and health care industries.

It employs about 285 people and had revenues of $68 million in 2015.

The value of Arcam's shares rose to 53.2 percent on the Stockholm exchange after the news on Tuesday. Its board of directors issued a statement recommending shareholders to accept GE's offer.

SLM Solutions Group, based in Lübeck, Germany, makes laser equipment for use in 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, for the aeronautics, energy, health care and automobile industries. It had revenues of $74 million in 2015.

"Additive manufacturing is a key part of GE's evolution into a digital industrial company," GE CEO Jeffrey Immelt said. "We are poised to not only benefit from this movement as a customer, but spearhead it as a leading supplier."

Story continues below…

The conglomerate expects to reap up to $1 billion a year from 3D printing by 2020 and anticipates economies in production costs on the order of $3-5 billion over the next ten years.

GE plans to keep the headquarters of the two companies in Europe, using it as a base for developing a global 3D printing business.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

AFP/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
US giant to snap up Swedish 3D tech firm
Arcam rose on the Stockholm stock exchange on Tuesday. Photo: Linus Sundahl-Djerf/SvD/TT

US giant to snap up Swedish 3D tech firm

12 minutes ago

Arcam specializes in 3D printing and was established in 1997 in Mölndal, western Sweden.

Volvo forms driverless car venture with Swedish partner
A driverless Volvo being tested in Gothenburg. Photo: Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT

Volvo forms driverless car venture with Swedish partner

36 minutes ago

They are joining forces to develop next generation autonomous driving technology.

Three Swedish universities earn spots in top 100
Students at Lund University. Photo: Aline Lessner/imagebank.sweden.se

Three Swedish universities earn spots in top 100

1 hour ago

But some of them dropped from last year.

Karolinska bosses lose Nobel roles after Macchiarini scandal
An assembly at the Karolinska Institute awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Karolinska bosses lose Nobel roles after Macchiarini scandal

2 hours ago

Confidence in Harriet Wallberg and Anders Hamsten has been 'exhausted' due to the controversy around the celebrity surgeon's work, a Nobel Assembly spokesperson said.

Video
Watch Abba legend's grandkid stun judges on Swedish Idol
Left, Charlie Grönvall, and right grandad Benny Andersson. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT/Scanpix

Watch Abba legend's grandkid stun judges on Swedish Idol

3 hours ago

Sweden's next star? Makes you feel old, doesn't it?

Could Sweden's refugee cruise ship house students?
The Ocean Gala. Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder/NTB scanpix/TT

Could Sweden's refugee cruise ship house students?

5 hours ago

First it was planned to host asylum seekers, then it was put up for sale, but could the cruise vessel Ocean Gala now provide part of the solution to Sweden's student housing crisis?

Police investigate new blast in troubled Gothenburg suburb
A file photo of a police cordon. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Police investigate new blast in troubled Gothenburg suburb

6 hours ago

Police are looking into a fresh blast in the Biskopsgården suburb of Gothenburg, where a child was killed by a grenade last month.

Opinion
'Male rape should be taken more seriously'
A file photo of a man. Photo: Simon Paulin/SvD/TT

'Male rape should be taken more seriously'

7 hours ago

Though it is more common for women to be victims of rape, male rape must also be seen as a serious problem in society, write Umeå University's Jens Lindberg and Stefan Sjöström.

Refugee crisis
Poll: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Clothing donated to a refugee centre in Stockholm. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Poll: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers

21 hours ago

Swedes are less willing to help asylum seekers and want to see fewer taken in to the country, a new poll suggests.

Why does Ikea's flagship store smell like crap?
It's a stinky mess. Photo: Cornelius Poppe/NTB/TT

Why does Ikea's flagship store smell like crap?

22 hours ago

Älmhult residents have been complaining about the stench for years, prompting the council to take the problem to court.

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Blog updates

5 September

Extra -s in compound verbs? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej hej! I got a question in my email box: Dear Sara, I hope you are…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
National
Watch this dog's reaction when she tries Swedish fermented herring
3,372
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »