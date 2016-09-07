Swedish woman's ragù rage rampage lands her in jail

A plate of pasta and minced meat. Photo: AP Photo/Matthew Mead

How an argument about what ingredients go into minced meat sauce landed a woman behind bars.

A man made his girlfriend dinner in a small southern town in Gislaved municipality in April. But instead of thanking him for the meal she attacked him with the plate of ragù after finding pancetta in the sauce.

She threw the plate, which hit him on the eyebrow, yelling "you can have your f***ing pancetta".

The 47-year-old woman has now been convicted by Jönköping District Court for assault.

Both parties were said to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time. The man later called the police from the garden and said the blow had left him dazed, reports news website Jmini.

The court found that the attack had been unprovoked and sentenced the woman to a month in jail.

Traditionally, the Italian recipe for ragù alla Bolognese does include pancetta (as well as carrot, onion, celery, ground beef, wine and tomatoes). But it is not the first time the beloved dish causes controversy.

