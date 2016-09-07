  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Video
WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute
Smoke rising from the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute

The Local · 7 Sep 2016, 17:03

Published: 07 Sep 2016 17:03 GMT+02:00

Fire services were called to battle a blaze at the Karolinska Institute (KI) on Wednesday afternoon which saw pillars of thick, dark smoke rise high above the Solna suburb and northern Stockholm.

Sweden's most prestigious medical university has certainly had its share of troubles recently, hitting international headlines over the Paolo Macchiarini research scandal which caused two of its Nobel judges to be fired from the senior assembly that hands out the award in medicine or physiology.

And KI went from putting out figurative fires to a literal fire when thick billowing smoke coming from the construction site of its new Biomedicum research centre caused alarm on Wednesday afternoon.

"We have been alerted to a lot of styrofoam being on fire. There's a big risk it'll spread," emergency control room officer Roger Werndal told the Aftonbladet tabloid shortly after 2pm.

It was not immediately clear how the styrofoam, which was piled up outside the building, had caught fire, but the blaze developed rapidly and the hot air caused several windows in the building to break.

Police briefly cordoned off Solnavägen, a busy road which runs past KI. However, after 45 minutes firefighters had managed to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured in the inferno, but one person had to be helped out by emergency services after they were accidentally locked into the building, unable to get out because of the smoke.

Police have launched a probe into the cause of the fire, currently investigating the incident as "carelessness endangering the public". Nobody had been arrested or questioned by 5pm.

Around 6,000 students are enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate courses at KI.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Video
WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute
Smoke rising from the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute

35 minutes ago

A blaze at the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday afternoon caused pillars of thick, dark smoke rise high above the Solna suburb and northern Stockholm.

Julian Assange
'I saw no reason to give Assange special treatment'
Prosecutors Ingrid Isgren and Marianne Ny. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

'I saw no reason to give Assange special treatment'

1 hour ago

UPDATED: Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny has said she has been trying to question Julian Assange over a rape allegation since 2010.

Julian Assange
New Assange case details expected from Sweden
Chief prosecutor Marianne Ny will hold a media conference on Wednesday. Photo: Roger Vikström/TT

New Assange case details expected from Sweden

2 hours ago

The chief prosecutor in Sweden's case against Julian Assange will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, hours before a new Swedish documentary on the WikiLeaks founder airs.

Video
Watch this Swede roll a kayak without spilling a drop of beer
Zet Freiburghaus can do incredible things with his kayak. Photo: Private

Watch this Swede roll a kayak without spilling a drop of beer

3 hours ago

An essential trick for the keen kayaker and beer drinker, brought to you by Sweden.

Sweden and Morocco ease relations after diplomatic spat
Sweden's foreign minister Margot Wallström. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Sweden and Morocco ease relations after diplomatic spat

4 hours ago

Sweden's foreign minister was holding talks with her Moroccan counterpart in Rabat on Wednesday in a sign of eased tension after a year-long quarrel over the Western Sahara.

Swedish woman's ragù rage rampage lands her in jail
A plate of pasta and minced meat. Photo: AP Photo/Matthew Mead

Swedish woman's ragù rage rampage lands her in jail

6 hours ago

UPDATED: There was pancetta in the minced meat sauce.

Brexit prompts Sweden to keep record-low interest rate
Sweden's Riksbank boss Stefan Ingves. Photo: Marcus Ericsson/TT

Brexit prompts Sweden to keep record-low interest rate

7 hours ago

Sweden's central bank warned of continued global uncertainty partly sparked by the Brexit vote.

Swede steals candy, then phones police to confess
One Swede's sweet tooth got out of control on Tuesday. Photo: Stian Lysberg Solum

Swede steals candy, then phones police to confess

9 hours ago

Whether wracked by guilt or by a tummy ache, a man in northern Sweden decided to phone up police and demand they arrest him on Tuesday, explaining he had robbed candy from a store.

The Local List
Sound like a Swede just by learning these simple tricks
You'll have to learn more than just 'fika' to sound like a Swede. Photo: Emelie Asplund/Imagebank.sweden.se

Sound like a Swede just by learning these simple tricks

10 hours ago

Swedish need not be a difficult language to learn. Get these sounds and words under your belt and you can be fluent in no time.

Video
Watch Abba legend's grandkid stun judges on Swedish Idol
Left, Charlie Grönvall, and right grandad Benny Andersson. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT/Scanpix

Watch Abba legend's grandkid stun judges on Swedish Idol

1 day ago

Sweden's next star? Makes you feel old, doesn't it?

Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
Blog updates

5 September

Extra -s in compound verbs? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej hej! I got a question in my email box: Dear Sara, I hope you are…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Sponsored Article
6 simple travel hacks that will make your life easier
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
Gallery
Property of the week: Karlsborg
National
Why Sweden could change its criticised detention laws
3,370
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »