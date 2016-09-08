  • Sweden's news in English
 
In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes
Imagine living in a former church. Photo: Nadja Endler

The Local · 8 Sep 2016, 10:08

There are many great homes in Sweden. Amanda Strömberg at Houzz.se lists ten of the most amazing ones.

1. Decorator Andrea Brodin's apartment in Stockholm

This is a dream come true for art deco lovers. Here, shimmering furniture legs intermingle with mosaic tiles, pineapple-shaped lamp bases and candy-coloured walls in the 124-square-metre home. Brodin's grandparents are the greatest source of inspiration for the art deco influences.

"When I was little, my grandmother and grandfather had an apartment in Monaco where I have many childhood memories from, and above all, I thought they had an absolutely amazing home! It's fun to weave in the old, especially when there is such a strong personal connection.”

Houzz reportage - Hemma hos Andra Brodin
Photo: Kronfoto - Sök designinspiration för eklektiska vardagsrum

Houzz reportage - Hemma hos Andra Brodin

2. The former church in Oxelösund

The old Baptist church was converted into a superb home of Gisela and Svante Larsson. "We felt that the house asked us to take care of it. It is still a spiritual place, you feel peace staying in our home. It isn’t something that only we think, our guests say the same thing. It is in the walls," Gisela says about the home, decorated with many special things.

"We have nothing from Ikea, half of the fun is to hunt for the good stuff. It may take two years to find the right thing, but that’s fine."

Kyrkan i Oxelösund
Photo: Nadja Endler | Photography - Upptäcka inredningsidéer för rustika fasader

3. Engine shed on Gotland
 
Architect Niklas Larsen acted mostly on a whim when he moved to Hablingbo on the island of Gotland with his family and transformed a 100-year-old engine shed into an interior design paradise. "We started out with a grey palette, natural materials and brought a natural form to the interior. We wanted to keep the building's industrial charm, without removing or emphasizing it with the things that we added," says Larsen.
 
Hablingbo Prästgården
 
Hablingbo Prästgården

4. The architect's low-key luxury on Ekerö

"I call it sophisticated simplicity," says architect Paul Ross about his self-designed home, which he built in 2008. The house does not look like traditional Swedish homes do, with its round shape.

"Who decided that a house must be square? If you look at nature, there are only organic, round shapes, the same thing goes with boats that I am very inspired by, and the human body. Why do we suddenly, when it comes to accommodation, have to turn it into a box?”

Pål Ross Hem
Photo: Fredric Boukari Photography - Sök inredningsidéer för skandinaviska fasader

Pål Ross Hem

5. A cottage in the countryside of Gotland

At the edge of the limestone quarry of Gotland, we find this magnificent summer home. The house was built for a young couple who had a tight budget and a small plot of land available. Skälsö arkitekter (Skälsö architects) helped make their dream of a simple and sparse house, perfect for their needs, into reality.

Littorinahavet 7
Photo: Skälsö Arkitekter - Upptäcka idéer för moderna heminredning

Littorinahavet 7
 
 
6. Wooden beams in the Old Town
 
The Sälling family swapped their house just outside of Stockholm for this beautiful apartment in the Old Town. The apartment is located in a building from the 17th century that was originally used as a coffee warehouse. But how do you decorate a home that already has so much character? Just as you have always done, if you ask Lizette Sälling: "We have had most of the furniture for 10-20 years. We have never made a sharp turn in terms of the interior, we have always liked the same kind of style and feel."
 
Lizette
 
Lizette

7. Triangular house in Dalarna

A plot in the middle of a cow pasture became the place for the summer house of architect Leo Qvarsebo, which took on a slightly different shape. "I did not want to line up the rooms, so instead I decided to stack them on top of each other. The result is a tent, basically, where there is space for the three functions cook, read and rest," says Qvarsebo.

QvarseBo
Photo: Leo Qvarsebo - Hitta bilder av skandinaviska fasader

QvarseBo

8. Minimalistic on the West Coast

This house looks quite different. The design was created by architect Torsten Ottesjö: "I wanted to create an ideal interior, a house that is completely integrated into the surrounding landscape and not full of only right angles and unused space – space that most people only use to store boxes and other things in", he says.

Hus 1
Photo: Torsten Ottesjö - Sök inredningsidéer för skandinaviska fasader

 
9. From flour mill to family home in Västergötland
 
Tove and Joakim Sventoft saw the potential of the old flour mill and decided to turn it into a beautiful home. Now the family has lived in the enchanting building for four years, and during that time they have successfully created a home that fits them like a glove, without for a moment losing its history.
 
Kvarnen
Kvarnen

10. Climate smart in Visby

In the spring of 2015, this silver grey wooden house, Villa P & L, was finished. "I chose to use climate zones in the home as the family’s life is not always static. Sometimes you have more people at home and sometimes fewer. The family should not have to heat the entire villa if everyone is not at home, the zones are therefore both good for the economy and the climate," says Martina Eriksson, architect behind the project.

Villa P&L
Photo: m.arkitektur - Bläddra igenom bilder av skandinaviska trädäck och balkonger

Villa P&L

Get more inspiration in The Local's Homes section

Come see more Nordic lifestyle, design and architecture over at houzz.dk and houzz.se.

