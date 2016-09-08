In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes
The Local · 8 Sep 2016, 10:08
Published: 08 Sep 2016 10:08 GMT+02:00
1. Decorator Andrea Brodin's apartment in Stockholm
This is a dream come true for art deco lovers. Here, shimmering furniture legs intermingle with mosaic tiles, pineapple-shaped lamp bases and candy-coloured walls in the 124-square-metre home. Brodin's grandparents are the greatest source of inspiration for the art deco influences.
"When I was little, my grandmother and grandfather had an apartment in Monaco where I have many childhood memories from, and above all, I thought they had an absolutely amazing home! It's fun to weave in the old, especially when there is such a strong personal connection.”
Photo: Kronfoto
2. The former church in Oxelösund
The old Baptist church was converted into a superb home of Gisela and Svante Larsson. "We felt that the house asked us to take care of it. It is still a spiritual place, you feel peace staying in our home. It isn’t something that only we think, our guests say the same thing. It is in the walls," Gisela says about the home, decorated with many special things.
"We have nothing from Ikea, half of the fun is to hunt for the good stuff. It may take two years to find the right thing, but that’s fine."
Photo: Nadja Endler | Photography
4. The architect's low-key luxury on Ekerö
"I call it sophisticated simplicity," says architect Paul Ross about his self-designed home, which he built in 2008. The house does not look like traditional Swedish homes do, with its round shape.
"Who decided that a house must be square? If you look at nature, there are only organic, round shapes, the same thing goes with boats that I am very inspired by, and the human body. Why do we suddenly, when it comes to accommodation, have to turn it into a box?”
Photo: Fredric Boukari Photography
5. A cottage in the countryside of Gotland
At the edge of the limestone quarry of Gotland, we find this magnificent summer home. The house was built for a young couple who had a tight budget and a small plot of land available. Skälsö arkitekter (Skälsö architects) helped make their dream of a simple and sparse house, perfect for their needs, into reality.
Photo: Skälsö Arkitekter
7. Triangular house in Dalarna
A plot in the middle of a cow pasture became the place for the summer house of architect Leo Qvarsebo, which took on a slightly different shape. "I did not want to line up the rooms, so instead I decided to stack them on top of each other. The result is a tent, basically, where there is space for the three functions cook, read and rest," says Qvarsebo.
Photo: Leo Qvarsebo
8. Minimalistic on the West Coast
This house looks quite different. The design was created by architect Torsten Ottesjö: "I wanted to create an ideal interior, a house that is completely integrated into the surrounding landscape and not full of only right angles and unused space – space that most people only use to store boxes and other things in", he says.
Photo: Torsten Ottesjö
10. Climate smart in Visby
In the spring of 2015, this silver grey wooden house, Villa P & L, was finished. "I chose to use climate zones in the home as the family’s life is not always static. Sometimes you have more people at home and sometimes fewer. The family should not have to heat the entire villa if everyone is not at home, the zones are therefore both good for the economy and the climate," says Martina Eriksson, architect behind the project.
Photo: m.arkitektur
