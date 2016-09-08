  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Where are property prices rising in Sweden?
Boden in northern Sweden. Photo: Johan Elisson/Wikimedia

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?

The Local · 8 Sep 2016, 17:29

Published: 08 Sep 2016 17:29 GMT+02:00

Property prices have rocketed in Sweden in the past year. This is where they're rising the fastest.

Property agents Svensk Fastighetsförmedling analysed statistics by number-crunching real estate agency Mäklarstatistik to find out where in Sweden property prices have risen the most since summer 2010.

It examined the number of so-called bostadsrätter (a type of housing ownership common in Sweden) sold in municipalities where at least 100 sales had been made, which meant that 103 of Sweden's 290 council areas formed part of the final report.

Stockholm is often the focus of discussions about property prices in Sweden, where an acute housing shortage is believed to be driving prices upwards, and the report found that prices in the greater area of the capital had gone up by a huge 57 percent in the past six years.

But it also noted that Gothenburg on the west coast had seen a sharper price rise (61 percent) than Stockholm, with Sweden's third-biggest city Malmö trailing behind the two at 29 percent.

Prices went up the most in Boden in the Norrbotten region of northern Sweden, with a bostadsrätt now costing 181 percent more than it would have done six years ago. Trollhättan in western Sweden came in second place, with a price rise of 119 percent, followed by Kristinehamn at 117 percent.

"Property prices are rising across the country and Norrland is no exception. The two universities in Luleå and Umeå are attracting more and more students which means supply can't keep up with increasing demand," said Jörgen Lundgren of Svensk Fastighetsförmedling's Umeå office.

Story continues below…

"Boden's incredible percentage price rise can be explained by its proximity to Luleå, because when prices in the bigger towns go up it often affects the surrounding towns," he added.

However, in real term prices are still by far the highest in the capital.  A bostadsrätt currently costs on average 4,072,170 kronor ($484,543) in Stockholm, compared to 2,699,197 kronor in Gothenburg, 1,621,623 in Malmö and 620,987 kronor in Boden.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Where are property prices rising in Sweden?
Boden in northern Sweden. Photo: Johan Elisson/Wikimedia

Where are property prices rising in Sweden?

23 minutes ago

Property prices have rocketed in Sweden in the past year. But where are they rising fastest?

In partnership with Allabryggor.se
Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems
Photo: Allabryggor.se

Jetties and boathouses: 11 Swedish waterside gems

1 hour ago

Looking for your own piece of Swedish coastline?

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism
The launch of the new campaign against anti-Semitism in Malmö. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

How Malmö hopes to tackle anti-Semitism

4 hours ago

A new campaign launched in southern Swedish city Malmö hopes to fight anti-Semitism by encouraging thousands of school students to talk about the issue.

Interview
Don't let size fool you! Meet Sweden's tiniest firefighter
Louise Carlsson, part-time firefighter. Photo: Private

Don't let size fool you! Meet Sweden's tiniest firefighter

5 hours ago

Part-time firefighter Louise Carlsson, who stands at 148cm (or 4ft 10in), tells The Local she hopes her story will help break down barriers.

Homes
In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes
Imagine living in a former church. Photo: Nadja Endler

In pictures: Ten of the most inspiring Swedish homes

7 hours ago

There are many great homes in Sweden. Amanda Strömberg at Houzz.se lists ten of the most amazing ones.

Riksdag debates new Russian gas pipeline
The first Nord Stream pipeline was laid in 2011. Photo: Dmitry Lovetsky/AP/TT

Riksdag debates new Russian gas pipeline

8 hours ago

The Swedish parliament was to debate Russian plans to lay an additional gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

Former Karolinska boss who lost Nobel spot hits back
Harriet Wallberg during her spell as the Karolinska Institute's president. Photo: Bertil Ericson/TT

Former Karolinska boss who lost Nobel spot hits back

9 hours ago

The former president of the Karolinska Institute (KI) university who lost her position on the panel that awards a Nobel Prize due to the Paolo Macchiarini scandal has fired back at critics.

What's on in Sweden
Eight great free things to do in Sweden this weekend
The Stockholm Half Marathon is one of the highlights this weekend. Photo: Leif R Jansson / TT

Eight great free things to do in Sweden this weekend

10 hours ago

Feeling the pinch after spending all your summer cash? Luckily, Sweden has plenty of fun to offer this weekend that won’t cost a penny to enjoy.

Video
WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute
Smoke rising from the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

WATCH: Smoke rises from burning Karolinska Institute

1 day ago

A blaze at the Karolinska Institute on Wednesday afternoon caused pillars of thick, dark smoke rise high above the Solna suburb and northern Stockholm.

Julian Assange
'I saw no reason to give Assange special treatment'
Prosecutors Ingrid Isgren and Marianne Ny. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

'I saw no reason to give Assange special treatment'

1 day ago

UPDATED: Swedish prosecutor Marianne Ny has said she has been trying to question Julian Assange over a rape allegation since 2010.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
National
Experts: Gothenburg grenade blast is 'part of a cycle of violence'
3,429
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »