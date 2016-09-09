  • Sweden's news in English
 
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard

The Local · 9 Sep 2016, 14:06

Starting in 2017, your Swedish bank may be obligated to provide other states with certain information about your account. So it’s a good time to start thinking about how you structure your finances.

Ever heard of the Common Reporting Standard?

From next year, banks and financial companies in Sweden – among many other countries - will be obligated to provide the tax authorities of many other states and jurisdictions certain information about their account holders.

The idea behind the Common Reporting Standard is creating a framework for the automatic exchange of financial information among some 80 agreeing nations, enabling them to cooperate to prevent tax evasion. 

So now is a good time to start thinking seriously about how you structure your finances in a tax efficient manner that meets your needs.

When people think “tax efficient,” Sweden might not be the first name that comes to mind. However, Sweden actually does have extremely tax-efficient methods of managing your financial assets – and many expats aren’t aware of those methods.

The Swedish “kapitalförsäkring”, or “K policy” platform, allows you to hold managed funds, index funds, direct shares, bank deposits, cash and even Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) pension transfers all in one convenient, tax-efficient account.

You may even nominate your beneficiaries to the account so that you can pass on your wealth to the people who mean the most to you.

Global financial services giant Old Mutual International (OMI) has developed a Swedish kapitalförsäkring product - the Swedish Executive Portfolio. Written in English with online account access, it’s a unique product full of potential for expats in Sweden. Licensed and regulated in Sweden, this Swedish Executive Portfolio meets all Swedish and EU regulatory standards and requirements for your security. OMI will even provide a consolidated tax report for easy lodging with the Swedish tax office.

The Swedish Executive portfolio is suitable for total assets of at least 500,000 kronor.

    

Blacktower Financial Management International Ltd. (BFMI) is a licensed and regulated financial advising firm that specialises in providing expatriates and globalised individuals with financial advice throughout the EU. 

Shaun Armstrong, BFMI’s Regional Manager, has worked in and studied financial services in Australia, the UK, and Sweden for nearly 20 years. As an expatriate living in Sweden, Shaun understands personally the financial issues and difficulties facing expatriates in the country.

Shaun invites all interested expats to a seminar co-hosted by BFMI and OMI to learn more about the Common Reporting Standard and the Swedish Executive Portfolio. 

Place: Volvo Showroom, Kungsträdgården, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 8, 103 95 Stockholm https://goo.gl/maps/VTboMsiSNjr

Date: September 27th, 2016

Time: 6pm – 8pm

RSVP: shaun.armstrong@blacktowerfm.com with your name, email address and phone number by 25 September 2016. Telephone Shaun Armstrong: 073 545 9818

Please do not hesitate to contact Shaun on any expatriate financial planning issues any time.

 

 

The above information was correct at the time of preparation and does not constitute investment advice. You should seek advice from a professional adviser before embarking on any financial planning activity. 

Blacktower Financial Management (International) Limited is licensed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Licence Number 00805B.

This article was produced by The Local and sponsored by Blacktower Financial

