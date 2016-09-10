Asylum seeker who killed two in IKEA badly beaten in prison

Abraham Ukbagabir sitting in the middle between his lawyer and interpreter. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

The asylum seeker who stabbed two people to death at a branch of IKEA in Sweden last year has been brutally beaten at the prison where he was serving his life sentence.

Abraham Ukbagabir, an asylum seeker from Eritrea, was discovered by guards doubled up in pain in the cell where the assault took place on August 29.

Once the door was opened he collapsed into the corridor outside and lay on the floor, “in the fetal position using his hands to protect his face,” according to prison documents seen by the Expressen newspaper.

Ukbagabir used a knife pulled from a kitchen utensils display to carry out the attack, selecting his two victims at random. He stabbed himself in the stomach, but recovered after treatment in hospital.

Swedish prison authorities have considered Ukbagabir at risk of assault by other prisoners from the moment he began serving his life sentence more than a year ago.

From 8 April to 9 June, he was kept in isolation at Kumla Prison, where he has served most of his sentence, following a series of threats.

He was then moved to Sala Prison in a bid to increase his safety, but has been returned to Kumla following the attack.

According to Expressen, there is as yet no new plan as to how to protect him from further assaults.