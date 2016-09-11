  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish migration minister admits refugee crisis fears
Justice and Migration Minister Morgan Johansson speaks in Stockholm in August. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Swedish migration minister admits refugee crisis fears

The Local · 11 Sep 2016, 16:33

Published: 11 Sep 2016 16:33 GMT+02:00

At the peak of the refugee crisis last year, Sweden’s Migration Minister feared that Sweden would be so overwhelmed by the number of asylum seekers coming into the country that tens of thousands of them might end up sleeping rough in freezing temperatures.

At the peak of the refugee crisis last year, Sweden’s migration minister feared that the country would be so overwhelmed by the number of asylum seekers coming into the country that tens of thousands of them might end up sleeping rough in freezing temperatures. 
 
“I was seriously worried that we would end up in a situation of having 15,000 to 20,000 homeless people sleeping on our streets in the middle of the Swedish winter,” Morgan Johansson, Minister of Justice and Immigration, told the country’s Expressen newspaper in an interview to mark the anniversary of the crisis. 
 
“Every morning when I woke up, I would go in to the Migration Agency’s website and look at how many place we had [to fill]. Were we going to make it through that day?” 
 
Despite heavy criticism of the Swedish government’s slow response to the crisis, Johansson said he believed both Sweden’s authorities and civil society deserved credit for what had been achieved. 
 
“When we look back, I think that we should feel a very great pride over the large number of people to whom we gave a refuge from war. They could very well have not made it otherwise.” 
 
Sweden provided housing and shelter to 114,000 people over the busiest four months of the crisis, and to more than 160,000 over the whole of 2015.
 
“That’s a burden Sweden as a country has never had to face before. But we did it. It was the municipalities, the Migration Agency, and tens of thousands of volunteers who ensured it got managed.”  
 
He said that Sweden had been forced to introduce temporary border controls in November because it was reaching the limits of its capacity. 
 
Story continues below…
“In the end you come to a point where you have to say, ‘We in Sweden have done everything we can. More than anyone else. But not even we can manage to do everything.”  
 
He said that Sweden was still carrying out an inquiry into how the influx could have been managed better. 
 
“There were very few who could have predicted that it would develop as quickly as it did," he said. "We have started an investigation as there will surely be lessons to be learned from this.” 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Swedish migration minister admits refugee crisis fears
Justice and Migration Minister Morgan Johansson speaks in Stockholm in August. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Swedish migration minister admits refugee crisis fears

9 minutes ago

“I was seriously worried that we would end up in a situation of having 15,000 to 20,000 homeless people sleeping on our streets in the middle of the Swedish winter,” Morgan Johansson said.

Weekend lie-ins make you tired: Swedish researcher
Lying in until lunchtime will not make you less tired. Photo: Edralis/Wikimedia Commons

Weekend lie-ins make you tired: Swedish researcher

2 hours ago

Did you try and catch up on sleep over the weekend?

Swedish PM rules out talks with 'racist' SD party
Jimmie Åkesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, predicted in the summer that the Sweden Democrats would be a normal part of Swedish politics after the next election. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedish PM rules out talks with 'racist' SD party

5 hours ago

“This is a party with racist roots, which has come out of the white supremacist movement," Stefan Löfven said. "I can never work together with that type of party. I will never do it.”

Majority of Swedes oppose welfare profits: poll
Ilmar Reepalu at the Almedalen festival in 2014. Photo: Lisa Abrahamsson/TT

Majority of Swedes oppose welfare profits: poll

1 day ago

As Social Democrat veteran Ilmar Reepalu prepares to announce proposals to limit profits from welfare, a new poll shows that a majority of Swedes support curbs.

SAS bans use of exploding Galaxy Note 7 on flights
An SAS Airbus 330-300E launches from Stockholm's Arlanda airport on its way to Los Angeles. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

SAS bans use of exploding Galaxy Note 7 on flights

1 day ago

SAS is first European airline to announce a ban.

Ikea killer brutally beaten in Swedish prison
Abraham Ukbagabir sitting in the middle between his lawyer and interpreter. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT

Ikea killer brutally beaten in Swedish prison

1 day ago

Abraham Ukbagabir stabbed a 55-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son to death with a kitchen knife pulled from the display at a branch of IKEA in Västerås.

Put more women on your boards or be fined, firms told
Should all boards be gender equal? Photo: Henrik Trygg/imagebank.sweden.se

Put more women on your boards or be fined, firms told

1 day ago

UPDATED: The Swedish government wants to fine companies who don't have enough women on their boards of directors.

Have two Swedish amateurs made the last real Bond film?
Ever wondered what a Swedish version of James Bond would be like? Photo: Jerry Gladh/Lukas Pålsson

Have two Swedish amateurs made the last real Bond film?

1 day ago

Could two Swedes with no experience and zero budget make a James Bond movie? Watch the trailer and decide for yourselves.

The Local List
Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm
Exclusive shopping street Biblioteksgatan in Stockholm's Östermalm district. Photo: TT

Six essential shopping spots in Stockholm

1 day ago

Royals
In pictures: Sweden's Prince Alexander's royal christening
Prince Alexander of Sweden. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

In pictures: Sweden's Prince Alexander's royal christening

2 days ago

All the best and cutest pictures from Prince Alexander's big day.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
Gallery
People-watching: August 24th
The Local Voices
'I want to be a businesswoman but I don’t care about money'
3,426
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »