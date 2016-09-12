Abba icon joins Swedish hitmakers for new project

Björn Ulvaeus, Niclas Molinder and Max Martin. Photo: Music Rights Awareness Foundation

Some of Sweden's biggest musical heavyweights have joined forces to try and make sure their fellow artists get a fair deal for their work.

Max Martin, Björn Ulvaeus and Niclas Molinder have launched the Music Rights Awareness Foundation in order to meet the growing need for musicians to be able to keep on top of the rights to their music in an ever-changing digital marketplace.

Ulvaeus needs little introduction. A former member of Abba, he is also a songwriter and producer who has worked in the music industry for over half a century.

Martin is one of the most important producer in modern pop music, and the brains behind huge hits performed by era-defining acts like Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift. Molinder meanwhile has worked with artists like Lady Gaga, Ashley Tisdale and Willow Smith as part of the Swedish production and songwriting team TWIN.

Their new foundation aims to increase knowledge of music rights worldwide, and help music creators to “take control of their rights and be able to make a living from their music, regardless of economical geographical or cultural conditions,” the press release announcing its launch said.

“In the new, digital world the songwriter is often the weaker part in a negotiation. Knowledge is power and that’s where Music Rights Awareness comes in,” Ulvaeus commented in a statement.

The foundation’s first project will focus on educating musicians in Malawi, Rwanda and Tanzania. The three founders are also involved in a new digital platform which will help musicians to register their rights, keep track of their song projects and collaborate.

