Video: Are all Swedes really so unfriendly?

The Local · 12 Sep 2016, 17:55
Published: 12 Sep 2016 17:27 GMT+02:00
Updated: 12 Sep 2016 17:55 GMT+02:00
Sweden has a reputation for being cold, and not only in terms of the weather. In August, a study claimed the country is among the most difficult for foreigners to feel at home in, with 60 percent of people surveyed saying they found it hard to make Swedish friends.
So are the Swedes really so hard to get to know? To find out, The Local decided to go straight to the horse’s mouth, taking to the streets of Stockholm and asking the natives whether they think they’re a tough nut to crack.
