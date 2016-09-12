Video: Are all Swedes really so unfriendly?

Today's headlines

Björn Ulvaeus, Niclas Molinder and Max Martin. Photo: Music Rights Awareness Foundation Abba icon joins Swedish hitmakers for new project The brains behind some of the biggest pop hits ever have put together a Swedish musical dream team to help their fellow musicians get a fairer deal.

An Elfdalian speaker with a postcard illustrating how the language was written in runes. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT Can Sweden's ancient forest language be saved? Campaigners wants Sweden to officially recognize the archaic Viking tongue Elfdalian as a language in an effort to prevent it from dying out.

A CCTV image police used to catch the perpetrator. Photo: Polisen/TT Psychiatric care for Stockholm metro attacker A 34-year-old has been sentenced to psychiatric care for attempted murder after he pushed a man in front of a train at a busy Stockholm metro station in May.

News likely to affect train travel times. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix/TT Crumbling railways slowing Swedish trains Trains will be unable to run at full speed on 69 railway lines across Sweden next year, according to the Transport Agency.

Police at Bro Park racecourse. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT Police hunt robbers after Sweden racetrack heist The armed men hit the racecourse north-west of Stockholm on the final day of a weekend of competitive races.

My Swedish Career Opening Dolce Sicilia in Malmö was a chance for Francesca Maugeri to reconnect with her homeland. Photo: Silvia La Rosa How an Italian brought Sicily to Malmö through ice cream Blogger Silvia La Rosa tells the story of Francesca Maugeri, founder of Malmö's own authentic Italian ice cream parlour, Dolce Sicilia.