  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Julian Assange
Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning
Julian Assange. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning

AFP · 13 Sep 2016, 17:25

Published: 13 Sep 2016 17:13 GMT+02:00
Updated: 13 Sep 2016 17:25 GMT+02:00

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will submit to questions in the presence of Swedish officials on October 17th at Ecuador's embassy in London, Ecuador said on Tuesday.

The Australian has been holed up in the embassy since June 2012, when he took refuge there to escape extradition to Sweden to face a rape accusation.

Ecuador's attorney general's office said the judicial procedures would begin on October 17th although the questions submitted by the Swedish prosecutors would not necessarily be put to him on the same day.

Ecuadoran prosecutor Wilson Toainga has been tasked with taking Assange's statement, it said.

"Toainga will take the statement based on a list of questions submitted by the Swedish justice ministry," the office said, adding that he also would be responsible for "the possible taking of samples of body fluids" from Assange.

Two Swedish officials – Ingrid Isgren and Cecilia Redell – have been authorized to be present during the proceedings, it said.

Assange, 45, who denies the rape accusation, has said he fears the Swedes will turn him over to the United States to face charges for publishing a massive trove of US military and diplomatic documents.

Story continues below…

In May, a Swedish court reaffirmed an international arrest order against Assange, rejecting the finding of a UN working group that his confinement in the Ecuadoran embassy amounted to arbitrary detention. Britain also rejected the finding of the UN group, which is not binding.

The Svea Court of Appeal is to decide on Friday whether or not to uphold the arrest warrant.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

AFP (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Mum in Sweden picks up fine for speeding son
A file photo of a speeding car not related to the story. Photo: Virginia Mayo/AP/TT

Mum in Sweden picks up fine for speeding son

7 minutes ago

The mother of a 17-year-old trainee driver who drove at speeds of almost 200 kilometres per hour has been fined 4,750 kronor ($587) by a Swedish appeals court.

Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech
A Psyduck (left) pictured outside the Riksdag and MP Monica Green (right). Photo: The Local & Pontus Lundahl/TT

Swedish politician hunts Pokémon during PM's speech

31 minutes ago

The opening of parliament, Prince Daniel, the Prime Minister and a Pokémon. Only in Sweden.

Julian Assange
Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning
Julian Assange. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Ecuador sets date for Assange's questioning

41 minutes ago

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will submit to questions in the presence of Swedish officials at Ecuador's embassy in London.

In pictures
Spectacular photos show stunning Sweden at night
Sweden's west coast. Photo: Andreas Joakimson

Spectacular photos show stunning Sweden at night

2 hours ago

Fall in love with Sweden all over again through these incredible photos.

Sweden's king stands up for the EU in parliament speech
King Carl XVI Gustaf at the opening of the Riksdag. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Sweden's king stands up for the EU in parliament speech

2 hours ago

King Carl XVI Gustaf urged continued belief in the European Union as he reopened parliament on Tuesday.

Ikea cooks up strong sales with popular kitchens
People queue to enter Ikea's new Umeå store last February. Photo: Jonatan Stålhös/TT

Ikea cooks up strong sales with popular kitchens

5 hours ago

The Swedish furniture giant's sales are up to a whopping 34.2 billion euros ($38.3 billion) in the last year.

Here are the best and worst schools in Sweden
A file photo of a student in a Swedish school. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Here are the best and worst schools in Sweden

5 hours ago

A new study ranking Sweden's best and worst schools by municipality says that the gap between them is growing.

Self-described witch hunter at large in Sweden
The man planned to kill and burn his brother-in-law. Photo: AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky

Self-described witch hunter at large in Sweden

5 hours ago

The man, described as 'dangerous', escaped from his psychiatric ward last week.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured playing for Manchester United. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP/TT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company

7 hours ago

Could the Swede's latest investment make an entire game dedicated to Zlatan possible?

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint
File photo of a mobile phone. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint

9 hours ago

Two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old are said to have threatened two teenage girls at knifepoint in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Society
What's Sweden's ancient forest tongue?
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
3,016
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »