  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured playing for Manchester United. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP/TT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company

Lee Roden · 13 Sep 2016, 10:18

Published: 13 Sep 2016 10:18 GMT+02:00

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to branch out into the gaming world after he purchased 12.5 percent of the Swedish gaming studio Isbit Games.

Along with being Sweden’s all-time record goalscorer and one of the biggest names in world football, Ibrahimovic already has a hit single with superstar producer Max Martin under his belt, as well as his own fragrance, so he isn't scared of branching out.

The enterprising Swede now has success in another field in his sights, buying into Stockholm-based Isbit Games, who launched in 2014 and produce titles ranging from first person shooters to puzzle games.

Sweden is a major player in the gaming industry, with household names like Candy Crush and Minecraft originating in the country.

An avid gamer, Ibrahimovic has spoken about his love of shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield in the past, so his new investment will come as little surprise to his fans.

“Zlatan met Markus Koos, CEO of Isbit Games through common friends and it took off from that point,” Yann Blandy, CEO of communications agency Intellecta who announced Ibrahimovic's purchase, told The Local.

Story continues below…

“He is truly passionate about games,” Blandy added.

Isbit are not yet ready to reveal what Ibrahimovic's plans for their work together are, but with the striker no shy type, it seems likely that more will be explained soon. 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lee Roden (lee.roden@thelocal.com)

Today's headlines
Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured playing for Manchester United. Photo: Tim Ireland/AP/TT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic invests in Swedish games company

23 minutes ago

Could the Swede's latest investment make an entire game dedicated to Zlatan possible?

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint
File photo of a mobile phone. Photo: Erik Mårtensson/TT

Boys, 11 and 12, tried to rob victims at knifepoint

2 hours ago

Two 11-year-old boys and a 12-year-old are said to have threatened two teenage girls at knifepoint in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

Police hunt man who rammed his car into crowd in Sweden
File photo of a police car. Photo: Jeppe Gustavsson/TT

Police hunt man who rammed his car into crowd in Sweden

3 hours ago

A driver escaped after running his car into a crowd of foreign seasonal workers in Sweden, injuring a woman and her adult son.

Opinion
'Swedish politics not immune to grassroots movements'
Could someone like Donald Trump gain a following in Sweden? Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

'Swedish politics not immune to grassroots movements'

3 hours ago

Swedish parties should look at political shakeups abroad and take heed, warn two representatives from high-profile democracy thinktanks on the opening day of parliament.

Video
Video: Are all Swedes really so unfriendly?
The picture of unfriendliness, apparently. Photo: The Local

Video: Are all Swedes really so unfriendly?

16 hours ago

Swedes on Swedes: 'When they drink they're the most talkative ever'.

Abba icon joins Swedish hitmakers for new project
Björn Ulvaeus, Niclas Molinder and Max Martin. Photo: Music Rights Awareness Foundation

Abba icon joins Swedish hitmakers for new project

16 hours ago

The brains behind some of the biggest pop hits ever have put together a Swedish musical dream team to help their fellow musicians get a fairer deal.

Can Sweden's ancient forest language be saved?
An Elfdalian speaker with a postcard illustrating how the language was written in runes. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Can Sweden's ancient forest language be saved?

17 hours ago

Campaigners wants Sweden to officially recognize the archaic Viking tongue Elfdalian as a language in an effort to prevent it from dying out.

Psychiatric care for Stockholm metro attacker
A CCTV image police used to catch the perpetrator. Photo: Polisen/TT

Psychiatric care for Stockholm metro attacker

22 hours ago

A 34-year-old has been sentenced to psychiatric care for attempted murder after he pushed a man in front of a train at a busy Stockholm metro station in May.

Spanish September heatwave on its way to Sweden
Summer days in Stockholm. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Spanish September heatwave on its way to Sweden

22 hours ago

We say muchas gracias for that.

Here's where Sweden's foreigners come from
Sweden's foreign-born population is growing. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

Here's where Sweden's foreigners come from

22 hours ago

Think you know where most of Sweden's foreigners come from? You may be surprised.

Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Berlin
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
6 reasons expats use TransferWise to send money
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Sponsored Article
Five easy ways to travel more often
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
Sponsored Article
Why you should learn to trade (and just how easy it is)
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
Sponsored Article
Jordan: where history meets adventure
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
Sponsored Article
The mystique of Asia - in the middle of Stockholm
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Sponsored Article
Life in Jordan: 'Undiscovered treasure'
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
Sponsored Article
Jordan Pass: your ticket to the experience of a lifetime
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
Sponsored Article
Malmö to host global skateboard championship
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
National
VIDEO: Watch what happened when two guys spent the night at Ikea
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
National
How good is Sweden for expat life?
Gallery
Property of the week: Landskrona, Skåne
Gallery
People-watching: August 26th-28th
Travel
What are Sherpas doing on Sweden's highest mountain?
3,016
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »