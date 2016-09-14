  • Sweden's news in English
 
Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast
Police at the scene of the explosion in Gothenburg. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast

TT/The Local · 14 Sep 2016, 15:18

Published: 14 Sep 2016 15:18 GMT+02:00

A high school student has been arrested after an explosion at a school in central Gothenburg on Wednesday led to the building being evacuated.

Police are working on the theory that some kind of homemade bomb caused the blast at the Cybergymnasiet school near Järntorget square around lunchtime. One student has been arrested on suspicion of devastation endangering the public and will be interviewed over the course of the afternoon.

Bomb squad officers were called to the school to investigate after it was evacuated. No one was injured, and the explosion did not cause any major damage.

Newspaper Göteborgs Posten reported that the blast was heard coming from a toilet in the school, but police did not want to reveal exactly where it occurred.

“It is not in the area where lessons take place in any case,” police spokesperson Stefan Gustafsson told news agency TT.

Story continues below…

There are no known threats against the school or anyone who attends it, police said. 

