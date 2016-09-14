Swedish fashion brand scraps plus-size range

A promotional shot from Lindex’s autumn/winter campaign. Photo: Lindex

The Local · 14 Sep 2016, 11:57

Published: 14 Sep 2016 11:57 GMT+02:00

Swedish clothing brand Lindex has decided to scrap its plus-size range and instead make all of its standard collections available in larger sizes.

From autumn onwards, Lindex’s previous plus-size range 'Generous' will no longer be available, with plus sizes integrated into the brand’s standard fashion lines. Its forthcoming autumn/winter campaign will also be fronted by plus-size models Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine alongside supermodels Alek Wek, Toni Garrn and Cora Emmanuel.

“We want women of all sizes to feel included and feel they can buy items from all our fashion concepts. This change will make our collections more inspiring and accessible to more customers,” Lindex head of design Annika Hedin explained in a statement.

Burgundy colours for autumn? Yes! Our assortment manager Katrin Pellmé and bloggers Emmi Snicker and Linda Hörnfeldt checking out the mood board for our upcoming collection Fall Fashion Heroes where the pieces comes up to size 54. #Lindex #LindexFashionInMoreSizes @lalinda @emmisnicker A photo posted by Lindex (@lindexofficial) on Sep 14, 2016 at 12:59am PDT

There have been growing calls for the plus-size distinction to be scrapped entirely by the fashion industry, with critics arguing that it causes shame.

In 2014, Swedish chain H&M was criticized for labelling a model capable of fitting into their medium clothing as 'plus-size' in a catalogue. Former professional swimmer Emma Igelström said that by calling the model plus-size, the brand was "strengthening the idea that super skinny is the ideal".

This isn't the first time that Lindex has gone against the norm. In 2014 one of the brand’s underwear campaigns caught attention when it featured employees in front of the camera instead of models.