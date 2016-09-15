Five unmissable artsy events across Sweden this week

What's on in Sweden

For plenty of paint, music, and a bit of running too, try the Stockholm Color Run. Photo: AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Jack Schofield · 15 Sep 2016, 07:00

Published: 15 Sep 2016 07:00 GMT+02:00

Get cultured with these events, with everything from photography exhibitions to orchestral concerts in Sweden this week.

1. Anton Corbijn exhibition at Fotografiska, Stockholm (September 16th)

Photographer and film director Anton Corbijn has had an enormous influence on the visual portrayal and presentation of the international music scene from the late 1970s until today. With his minimalist yet emotional style, he has shaped the visual identity for several legendary bands such as U2, Depeche Mode and Joy Division.

Head over to Stockholm’s photography museum this Friday at 6pm for a talk by Corbijn himself, who will then be doing a book signing afterwards. Ikiz Cabin Crew is playing live at 9pm, and all of this is included in the museum’s regular entrance price (120 kronor for adults, 90 kronor for students and seniors, free for children under 12). While you’re there you can check out all the other photography on display too.

Visit Fotografiska’s website for more information about what’s on.



Anton Corbijn at Fotografiska. Photo: Anton Corbijn

2. Night of Culture, Lund (September 17th)

Lund is hosting its annual Kulturnatten (Night of Culture) this Saturday. The event, which is in its 31st year, expects some 50,000 people to descend on the university town in the south of Sweden. With exhibitions, an African food market, open mics, dance performances and much more all taking place, despite the name, you’ll find events going on throughout the entire day, so Lund is the place to be this weekend for anyone in Skåne.

Check out the website for all the details and the full programme of events.



Lund in southern Sweden. Photo: Per Pixel Petersson/Imagebank.sweden.se

3. Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No.1 , University of Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra (September 16th)

The University of Gothenburg’s Symphony Orchestra will be putting on a concert this Friday at 7pm: the perfect cultural way to spend a Friday evening. Before the Mahler symphony, the audience will be treated to three shorter works, beginning with Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, composed as a feminist reaction to Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man.

For what promises to be a rousing performance, including a work by Wagner, check out the event’s ticketing page.



Orchestral violinist. Photo: Jurek Holzer/TT

4. The Color Run, Stockholm (September 17th)

This Saturday, the Color Run comes to the Swedish capital, so dress yourselves in white and get over to Globen in the south of the city for a much less strenuous alternative to next week’s Lidingöloppet, or last week’s Stockholm Half Marathon.

In fact, the Color Run really isn’t a race at all – with a different colour of paint at each kilometre mark on the 5K run, you’re expected to take the time to get yourself covered, and stop to enjoy the music performances dotted along the route too. The rules are that you come dressed in white and that you leave multi-coloured. This one’s ideal for families, young adults, or just about anyone. This is an evening version, so make get there ready for an 8pm start.

See the website for all the information you need on taking part.



The Color Run. Photo: Valentin Flauraud/TT

5. Along A Frosty Coast – Concert, Luleå (September 20th)

For an enriching concert with music from the Gulf of Bothnia’s west coast, check out 'Längs en frostig kust' (Along a frosty coast) at Kulturens Hus in the northern city of Luleå this coming Tuesday.

The mainly female composers will treat the audience to song, violin and piano, and with children under 16 getting free admission, this is something to take the kids too as well.

To soak up the culture in Luleå, visit the event page.



The trio has taken its musical inspiration from the coast of northern Sweden. Photo: Friluftsbyn Höga Kusten/imagebank.sweden.se

