In pictures: Stockholm office turned into mini apartment

The apartment. Photo: Fredric Boukari Photography

The Local · 15 Sep 2016, 08:00

Published: 15 Sep 2016 08:00 GMT+02:00

Decorator Tommy Doverdalen tells Houzz.se's Amanda Strömberg about how he turned a small office into a stylish 44-square-metre apartment in Stockholm.

"We've got to do things spectacularly," explains Doverdalen. During his many years as a carpenter, he got the chance to work with some of the best interior designers in Europe – and along the way he made sure to pick up on all their clever tips and tricks. So when he this year, along with architect Johan Wessel, was asked to separate an office in Stockholm and turn one side into an apartment, he did not hold back.

Location: Östermalmsgatan, Stockholm

Size: 44 square metres

Creator: Tommy Doverdalen, carpenter and decorator who runs the company Tom Trick AB, and Johan Wessel, an architect who runs his own company, Johan Wessel Xthlm. Framed picture of John Lennon below, a personal gift to Tommy, photographed by Richard Avedon.



Photo: Fredric Boukari Photography - Sök inredningsidéer för moderna allrum

The room’s tricky design forced them to come up with several smart solutions. "We didn’t plan to build a loft but the roof to the basement stairs is right there, which means that there is a concrete box that can not be moved. Therefore, we concluded that the best solution was to build a loft with storage underneath," says Doverdalen. In addition, it was found that the ceiling was too low to accommodate a standard kitchen, therefore he had to cut the cabinets they bought from Ikea to make them fit.

"I wanted the kitchen to be fun and therefore chose a green colour that really stands out." The colour was matched with a worktop in Carrara marble and knobs in brass. "It makes it feel a bit more luxurious, and I like that," says Doverdalen.

The sleeping loft is one of Tommy's favourite places in the apartment, mostly because of the nice openness that the beautiful glass railing creates in an otherwise fairly tight space. The bolts that attach the glass to the grey storage cabinet from Ikea are a nice detail.

The photograph of Jimi Hendrix (performing at Gröna Lund in Stockholm) is Doverdalen's own. The wallpaper Nuvolette is from Cole & Son/Fornasetti.

You've got a nice view of almost all of the 44 square metres of the apartment from the sleeping loft. Mirror from Drömhuset Östermalmstorg.

White Ikea cabinets divide the dining room and living room.

"It was somewhat of a challenge to create good storage in the small area that we had to work with, but I think we managed to create smart and good-looking solutions," says Doverdalen. Armchairs LC4 created by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret and Charlotte Perriand, available at Nordiska Galleriet.

They splurged a little extra on the bathroom and went for luxury materials. The walls are covered with high-quality Carrara marble Class 1 and the floor has been covered in patterned concrete tiles from Kakelspecialisten. In addition, Tommy chose to show off some of his special hallmarks.

"I love the Flo lights so much that I use them in every job I do. Another thing that is typical for me is that I always put up heated mirror pads behind the mirror, that way you avoid the steam created when showering."

