Don't miss this: Sweden's last blast of summer

It's mid-September and people are still swimming in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Lee Roden · 15 Sep 2016, 16:02

Published: 15 Sep 2016 15:06 GMT+02:00

Updated: 15 Sep 2016 16:02 GMT+02:00

Autumn may be looming ominously near but in Sweden you wouldn't know it. The country's cities have chalked up record temperatures for September, according to national weather institute SMHI.

On Wednesday, southern city Halmstad basked in 27.5C heat, its warmest September day ever since the SMHI’s records began in 1859. And it wasn’t the only place to experience unusually hot conditions.

Växjö, Gothenburg and Borås all broke temperature records that had previously stood since 1983 this week, as did Malmö. Jönköping broke a record dating back to 1954, and Linköping a record from 1968.

The unusually bright spell has gone down well in a country where short summers and dark, cold winters are the norm, with Swedes posting pictures on social media that could easily be mistaken for July or August.

Even warmer temperatures could yet be registered today, experts say.

“Borås first broke its record on September 13th when it was 26 degrees, and the day after it reached 26.8 degrees, so it could well be the same thing again as there are similar temperatures today,” SMHI meteorologist Lisa Frost told news agency TT.

The bad news is that a period of colder weather is due to begin on Friday, but another bright spell before the end of the year hasn’t been ruled out.

“It maybe won’t be as warm as the height of summer, but it’s not unusual to end up talking about an Indian summer, a period where it’s a little warmer and drier after a spell of autumn weather,” Frost said.

READ ALSO: Six quick Autumn getaways in and around Sweden