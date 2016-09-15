  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Sweden's army gets new gender equality handbook
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Sweden's army gets new gender equality handbook

Lee Roden · 15 Sep 2016, 14:25

Published: 15 Sep 2016 14:25 GMT+02:00

The Swedish Armed Forces have launched a new handbook with the aim of teaching its employees to use a gender-equal perspective in military operations.

“This is part of broader work on gender questions and equality that comes in different forms. On the one hand it deals with how we handle gender questions in military operations, on the other it also addresses how we look at gender issues in the organization,” Chief of Operations Jan Thörnqvist told The Local.

The Gender Handbook (Handbok gender) was published earlier this month, and consists of three separate sections. The guide starts with theoretical grounding, moves on to a section on implementation then finishes with a number of examples to help readers grasp how the concepts work in practice.

“Taking gender questions into account when planning an operation could be just as important as considering the weather or the geography. All of that can make an operation more effective,” Thörnqvist explained.

“There are many practical examples and scenarios in the book that can be used in an educational environment. We’re trying to create a knowledge-base of a balanced gender perspective for operations. That’s important, otherwise we could make big military mistakes. The people encountered in an operation could be men, women, or children. If that’s clear then situations can be better managed.”

Along with potentially improving operations, the book also hopes to help improve the Armed Forces as an organization.

“The goal is also to have an equal workplace, make people feel better and deliver better results, and making sure men, women and people from different backgrounds get the same conditions and equal chances to develop, which is what a balanced organization does.”

And while Sweden’s Armed Forces is doing good work in the area according to Thörnqvist, they are not alone in addressing the issue.

Story continues below…

“We’re not unique. Armed forces in many other countries have realized this is something that needs to be managed. Operations in Afghanistan, Africa and Iraq have looked at the question, as have Nato. We’ve come very far compared to some but there’s plenty of work left to do, and this book is only part of bigger work.”

Any Swedish speakers keen to take a peak at the handbook can read all 100 pages of it here.  

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lee Roden (lee.roden@thelocal.com)

Today's headlines
Sweden's army gets new gender equality handbook
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Sweden's army gets new gender equality handbook

10 minutes ago

The book is meant to help improve military operations.

Swedish beach plot for sale for just one krona
One of many other lakes in the area. Photo: Sarawi/Wikimedia

Swedish beach plot for sale for just one krona

1 hour ago

So why does nobody want to buy it?

Crisis at Sweden's state watchdog claims third scalp
Susanne Ackum, Margareta Åberg and Ulf Bengtsson have all tendered their resignations. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Crisis at Sweden's state watchdog claims third scalp

3 hours ago

All three of Sweden's Auditors General have now resigned following a scandal sparked by a daily newspaper's investigation.

Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe
Marie Ehrling, head of Telia's board of directors. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe

6 hours ago

US and Dutch authorities have reportedly asked Telia to pay a settlement figure of $1.4 billion linked to a probe into alleged dodgy deals.

Homes
In pictures: Stockholm office turned into mini apartment
The apartment. Photo: Fredric Boukari Photography

In pictures: Stockholm office turned into mini apartment

6 hours ago

Decorator Tommy Doverdalen tells Houzz.se's Amanda Strömberg about how he turned a small office into a stylish apartment in Stockholm.

Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns?
Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns?

6 hours ago

Rural Sweden could have lost up to a third of its working age population by 2030 as more and more people move to the city, according to a new report.

What's on in Sweden
Five unmissable artsy events across Sweden this week
For plenty of paint, music, and a bit of running too, try the Stockholm Color Run. Photo: AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Five unmissable artsy events across Sweden this week

7 hours ago

Start planning your weekend with this guide to the best things happening up and down the country.

The Local investigates
Why Sweden is putting troops on this idyllic holiday island
The medieval town of Visby on Gotland. Photo: Emma Löfgren/The Local

Why Sweden is putting troops on this idyllic holiday island

16 hours ago

Find out why picturesque tourist destination Gotland, with a population of just 57,000, forms such a central part of Sweden's military debate.

Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast
Police at the scene of the explosion in Gothenburg. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast

20 hours ago

The high school student was arrested after an explosion at a school in central Gothenburg on Wednesday led to the building being evacuated.

The bizarre tale of Sweden's weirdest tourist attraction
No, this is in rural Sweden, not China. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The bizarre tale of Sweden's weirdest tourist attraction

21 hours ago

The reports of Dragon Gate's death are greatly exaggerated.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,044
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »