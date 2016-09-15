  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe
Marie Ehrling, head of Telia's board of directors. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe

TT/The Local · 15 Sep 2016, 08:18

Published: 15 Sep 2016 08:18 GMT+02:00

US and Dutch authorities have reportedly asked Swedish Telia to pay a settlement figure of $1.4 billion linked to a probe into alleged dodgy deals in Uzbekistan.

The Swedish telecom giant features in several international probes into suspect transactions that were allegedly carried out when the company attempted to break into the Uzbekistan market in 2007.

Along with Russian-Norwegian Vimpelcom and Russian MTS, it is facing accusations of having paid around a billion dollars in bribes to the daughter of Uzbekistan's then-president Islam Karimov, to be allowed to conduct business in the Central Asian country.

Criminal investigations are ongoing in Sweden, the US, Switzerland, Norway and France.

Telia said it had received a rough draft of a proposal including the settlement figure by US and Dutch authorities late on Wednesday and added that it would seek more information.

“I have said on many occasions in the past that Telia Company’s entry into Uzbekistan was done in an unethical and wrongful way and we are prepared to take full responsibility. We are cooperating fully with the authorities to bring clarity to the matter," said chairwoman Marie Ehrling in a statement on Thursday.

Story continues below…

"With that said, our initial reaction to the proposal is that the amount is very high. We will now have to analyze the information and decide on how to proceed with the ongoing discussions with the authorities."

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe
Marie Ehrling, head of Telia's board of directors. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Swedish Telia offered to settle Uzbekistan probe

1 hour ago

US and Dutch authorities have reportedly asked Telia to pay a settlement figure of $1.4 billion linked to a probe into alleged dodgy deals.

Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns?
Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns? Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Could immigrants save Sweden's rural towns?

2 hours ago

Rural Sweden could have lost up to a third of its working age population by 2030 as more and more people move to the city, according to a new report.

What's on in Sweden
Five unmissable artsy events across Sweden this week
For plenty of paint, music, and a bit of running too, try the Stockholm Color Run. Photo: AP Photo/Rob Griffith

Five unmissable artsy events across Sweden this week

2 hours ago

Start planning your weekend with this guide to the best things happening up and down the country.

The Local investigates
Why Sweden is putting troops on this idyllic holiday island
The medieval town of Visby on Gotland. Photo: Emma Löfgren/The Local

Why Sweden is putting troops on this idyllic holiday island

11 hours ago

Find out why picturesque tourist destination Gotland, with a population of just 57,000, forms such a central part of Sweden's military debate.

Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast
Police at the scene of the explosion in Gothenburg. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

Police hold student over Gothenburg school blast

16 hours ago

The high school student was arrested after an explosion at a school in central Gothenburg on Wednesday led to the building being evacuated.

The bizarre tale of Sweden's weirdest tourist attraction
No, this is in rural Sweden, not China. Photo: Henrik Montgomery/TT

The bizarre tale of Sweden's weirdest tourist attraction

16 hours ago

The reports of Dragon Gate's death are greatly exaggerated.

Spotify surpasses 40 million paying subscribers
Spotify's office in central Stockholm. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

Spotify surpasses 40 million paying subscribers

16 hours ago

The number is a 33 percent increase since March.

Sweden's self-described witch hunter caught
The man planned to kill and burn his brother-in-law. Photo: AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky

Sweden's self-described witch hunter caught

16 hours ago

The man who escaped from his psychiatric ward last week has been arrested in central Malmö.

Sweden stations permanent troops on Baltic Sea island
File photo of military exercise on Gotland. Photo: Jimmy Croona/Försvarsmakten

Sweden stations permanent troops on Baltic Sea island

16 hours ago

Effective immediately. Sweden's Supreme Commander has ordered 150 soldiers currently training on the island of Gotland to stay put.

Swedish nurse promised to 'rid spirits' from patients
A file photo of a nurse not related to the article. Photo: Tore Meek/NTB scanpix/TT

Swedish nurse promised to 'rid spirits' from patients

17 hours ago

The nurse also suggested a witch may have put a curse on a patient.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
National
How did PewDiePie's penis picture spark fake Isis claims?
Gallery
People-watching: August 31st
National
Why Sweden could bring back conscription in 2019
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,044
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »