  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Spies spotted at Swedish military exercises
Dutch soldiers participating in the Bison Counter exercise, believed to have been a target for spies. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Spies spotted at Swedish military exercises

The Local · 16 Sep 2016, 09:04

Published: 16 Sep 2016 09:04 GMT+02:00

Foreign spies were present at an international military exercise in the south of Sweden last month, according to the country’s armed forces.

A spokesman for the Swedish Armed Forces says “foreign vehicles” were seen close to where exercises were taking place and the Skillingaryd shooting range and the Hagshult air force base.
 
“It’s clear that foreign powers are interested in our know-how. They are gathering intelligence and information,” military spokesman Jan Bohman told local paper Värnamo Nyheter.
 
The military believes that the spies targeted both an internal Swedish exercise in early September and a European exercise in late August.
 
The European exercise, International Bison Counter, involved 1,000 military personnel from 20 countries, and was held under the auspices of the European Defence Agency project.
 
Asked which countries the suspected spies came from, the spokesman would only say they came “from the south and the east. I won’t say more than that”. But he added that “in certain cases criminal gangs can be interested in our equipment. It’s expensive equipment that they can earn money on”.
 
The Swedish military took the unusual step earlier this week of releasing a statement warning about “constant foreign intelligence gathering against Sweden and Swedish interests”. They opened a dedicated phone line for members of the public to provide tips about suspicious behavious.
Story continues below…
 
“Society needs to act to take an active responsibility so that together we can prevent activity that poses a threat to security,” they wrote in the statement. They added that the southern parts of Sweden were particularly vulnerable.
 
The news comes amid heightened tensions in the Baltic Sea area. Sweden announced this week that it would permanently station 150 soldiers on the strategically important island of Gotland.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Julian Assange
Timeline: Julian Assange rape case
Julian Assange following a court hearing in 2010. Photo: TT

Timeline: Julian Assange rape case

15 minutes ago

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is fighting extradition to Sweden where he is facing a rape allegation, which he denies. The Local looks at the key points in his case so far.

Julian Assange
WikiLeaks: 'Embassy stay risks Assange's mental health'
Julian Assange at Ecuador's London embassy. Photo: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

WikiLeaks: 'Embassy stay risks Assange's mental health'

32 minutes ago

WikiLeaks has released medical records claiming its founder Julian Assange's mental health is at risk if he remains in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Sweden's migration boss Danielsson steps down
Anders Danielsson at migration offices in Malmö. Photo: Drago Prvulovic/TT

Sweden's migration boss Danielsson steps down

1 hour ago

The top boss of Sweden's Migration Agency has resigned a year after last autumn's refugee crisis.

Spies spotted at Swedish military exercises
Dutch soldiers participating in the Bison Counter exercise, believed to have been a target for spies. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

Spies spotted at Swedish military exercises

1 hour ago

Foreign spies were present at an international military exercise in the south of Sweden last month, according to the country’s armed forces.

Celebs snub Sweden's global union plan
Meryl Streep. Photo: John Locher/AP/TT

Celebs snub Sweden's global union plan

2 hours ago

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven has been asking celebrities, including Meryl Streep, to back his new plan to give unions more influence in global companies. But the endorsements aren't coming.

The Local Recipes
How to make this weird but delicious cheese snack
Who can say no to cheese? Photo: John Duxbury/Swedish Food

How to make this weird but delicious cheese snack

3 hours ago

Cheese marinated in brandy with vanilla. Food writer John Duxbury shares his recipe with The Local.

Sweden to launch new national equality authority
Equality minister Åsa Regnér at a press conference detailing the agency. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Sweden to launch new national equality authority

17 hours ago

A new national strategy on violence against women is also being worked on.

Don't miss: Sweden's last blast of summer
It's mid-September and people are still swimming in Malmö. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Don't miss: Sweden's last blast of summer

18 hours ago

Sweden, cold? Not this week.

Norway offers to scrap Swede's Utøya memorial
An artist's impression of the memorial. Photo: Jonas Dahlberg Studio/NTB scanpix/TT

Norway offers to scrap Swede's Utøya memorial

19 hours ago

A Swedish artist's controversial memorial to the victims of the Utøya massacre may be replaced by the Norwegian government.

Sweden's military gets special gender handbook
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Sweden's military gets special gender handbook

20 hours ago

The book is meant to help improve military operations.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,030
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »