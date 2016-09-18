  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?
The peak of the glacier on Kebnekaise's southern peak. Photo: Grapetonix/Wikimedia Commons

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?

TT/The Local · 18 Sep 2016, 15:18

Published: 18 Sep 2016 15:18 GMT+02:00

Sweden’s highest peak is on course to be knocked off its pedestal as early as next year, after a hot summer took half a metre off glacier on its crown.

The melt has left Kebnekaise's south peak with just a 30cm edge on its rival, the rocky north peak of the same mountain. 
 
The south peak of Kebnekaise measured 2,097.1m above sea level when scientists at the Tarfala research station took their final measurement of the year on Friday. The north peak, which has no snow or ice cover, comes in at 2,096.8m above sea level. At this time last year, the difference between the two was 80cm. 
 
“It very much depends on how much snow comes in the winter and how hot it is in the summer,”  Torbjörn Karlin, the station superintendent, said when asked whether the north peak would finally take the lead next year. 
 
“We've said this [that it will overtake] for several years in a row, so if we say it again now, it will hopefully be right next year, but we don't know.”
 
When Kebnekaise's north peak does overtake, it will make climbing to Sweden’s highest point significantly more challenging.  
 
“Sweden will get a new highest summit, and to climb the new summit will be technically much more difficult than to climb the glacier,” Karlin said. “You will need a guide.” 
 
He said that the glacier had been melting on average ever since the end of the medieval cold period 200 years ago. It has lost 21m since 1968, when it was 2,120m high. 
 
After the first prediction that it was set to overtake by the north peak in 2014, the height instead remained constant in both 2014 and 2015, before dropping 50cm this year. 
Story continues below…
 
 
Scientists such as those at Tarfala research station have been measuring the height of the snow glacier on Kebnekaise annually since 1946. 
 

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?
The peak of the glacier on Kebnekaise's southern peak. Photo: Grapetonix/Wikimedia Commons

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?

13 minutes ago

Sweden’s highest peak might knocked off its pedestal as early as next year, after a hot summer took half a metre off the glacier at its crown.

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires
Fire services put out a car fire in Malmö on August 16. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires

4 hours ago

Police in Malmö have arrested a young man after Sweden’s third city was hit by yet another night of car fires, with at least 15 set ablaze.

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo
The enclosure at Skånes Djurpark held two bears, Ester and Glok. Photo:

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo

5 hours ago

As stupid dares go, this has to be one of the stupidest.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper
"There's no business like shoe business": A repair in process at Skomakeren Henry in Lund.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper

22 hours ago

A new set of proposed tax breaks aims to make people fix rather than throw out their old shoes, bicycles and clothes. How very Swedish.

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan
Gay activists protest against discrimination in Uganda. Photo: SMUG

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan

23 hours ago

The man was deported even though a court had ordered his case to be reviewed.

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm
The baby was born on board a flight operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Alf van Beem

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm

1 day ago

A Syrian woman gave birth to a baby boy in mid-flight on Friday night en route between Istanbul and Stockholm.

UN calls on Eritrea to come clean on Swedish journalist
The campaign to free Dawit Isaak is still strong in Sweden after 15 years. Photo: Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons

UN calls on Eritrea to come clean on Swedish journalist

1 day ago

The UN special rapporteur on Eritrea has called for the country to reveal the fate of Dawit Isaak and those arrested with him 15 years ago.

Gender aware Swedish TV gives kids' trucks a sex swap
This is Ted, or should that be Linn? Photo: Nelvana Studios

Gender aware Swedish TV gives kids' trucks a sex swap

1 day ago

Sweden’s public service TV company is making its children’s shows less sexist - by changing the sex of trucks and planes.

Study: Yoga helping Swedish inmates one pose at a time
Yoga instructor Beata Szewczuk teaching a class in Norrtälje. Photo: Jessica Gow/TT

Study: Yoga helping Swedish inmates one pose at a time

1 day ago

Yoga has led to fewer conflicts and improved behaviour at Swedish prisons, according to a new study.

Sweden's migration boss Danielsson steps down
Anders Danielsson at migration offices in Malmö. Photo: Drago Prvulovic/TT

Sweden's migration boss Danielsson steps down

1 day ago

The top boss of Sweden's Migration Agency resigned on Friday, a year after last autumn's refugee crisis.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,031
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »