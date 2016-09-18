Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo

The enclosure at Skånes Djurpark held two bears, Ester and Glok. Photo:

18 Sep 2016

Published: 18 Sep 2016 10:04 GMT+02:00

A young man climbed into the bear enclosure at a zoo in Sweden on Saturday afternoon, cheered on by his friends, in a stunt that Zoo staff claim could easily have seen him mauled or eaten.

“It was horribly frightening, he was only about 1.5 meters from one of the bears,” Johanna Lindahl, one of the witnesses, told the local Kvällsposten newspaper. “He pretended to pounce on the bears and frightened them.”

Zoo staff had raced to the enclosure as soon as a witness called the alarm, fearing the worst, but by the time they arrived the young man had already leapt to safety after about four minutes inside.

“If he had fallen down, he would have fallen down straight into the enclosure and that would have been very dangerous,” Anna Blinkowski, the head of Skånes Djurpark in southern Sweden, told The Local.

“It was a very serious situation for us. The final option for us is always to shoot the bear.”

To get into the enclosure, the man had to climb a fence onto a safety platform, which is raised just out of reach of the animals. The enclosure holds two bears, Ester, who was born in 2001, and Glok, born in 2003.

When the young man was approached by zoo staff he gave his name and confessed to what he had done. The zoo has now reported him to the local police.

Skånes Djurpark is the world's biggest zoo holding only animals found in the Nordic region, with about 900 animals, representing almost 100 species, including bears, wolves, elk, wolverines, seals, and lynx.

In early 2010, a pack of wolves escaped from their enclosure and were shot to death, angering animal rights activists.