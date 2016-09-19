  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Why fussy rats are taking over Stockholm
Rats scale a bin in Stockholm. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Why fussy rats are taking over Stockholm

TT/The Local · 19 Sep 2016, 08:00

Published: 19 Sep 2016 08:00 GMT+02:00

Rats have taken over some of Stockholm and Sweden’s most exclusive addresses, with the pest problem exploding in the country’s capital city this year.

The number of rat-related incidents reported to the local municipality is up by 30 percent, with the invasion at its worst in the exclusive Östermalm district, newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reports.

“Karlaplan is awful right now,” City of Stockholm pest coordinator Tommy Tuvunger told DN.

The expert explained that the rat invasion could be down to exterminators being forced to change the kind of poison they use, after the producer of an effective brand chose not to renew its license.

The new kind is simply not as enticing to the rats, who have plenty of better dining options available.

“The rats can find so much else to eat – a real smorgasbord. What would you choose if you were a rat? A half-eaten hotdog or some poisoned grains of wheat?” Tuvunger said.

There have been around 740 rat complaints to the City of Stockholm in 2016, an increase of 30 percent on 2015. The number is expected to hit between 1000 and 1100 before the end of the year.

Story continues below…

In June, Malmö experienced the full force of its own rat invasion when canals in the city’s central park filled up with the dead animals.

Dozens were found floating in the waters of Kungsparken and the Castle Garden after heavy rain caused urban drains to overflow.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Why fussy rats are taking over Stockholm
Rats scale a bin in Stockholm. Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Why fussy rats are taking over Stockholm

58 minutes ago

Not enticed by the poison exterminators use, the particular pests are a growing force in the Swedish capital.

Sweden fights off Russia in Ice Hockey World Cup
Sweden celebrate their winner against Russia. Photo: Mark Blinch/TT

Sweden fights off Russia in Ice Hockey World Cup

1 hour ago

The Swedes got off to a good start in their opening match of the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

My Swedish Career
'Theatre brings you closer than just going for a drink'
On Stage Skåne. Sixth from left, Anne Alcott. Second from right, Richard McTierney. Photo: On Stage Skåne

'Theatre brings you closer than just going for a drink'

1 hour ago

Why a Malmö-based German and Brit believe English-language theatre could help connect Swedes and foreigners.

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?
The peak of the glacier on Kebnekaise's southern peak. Photo: Grapetonix/Wikimedia Commons

Is Sweden about to get a new highest peak?

17 hours ago

Sweden’s highest peak might knocked off its pedestal as early as next year, after a hot summer took half a metre off the glacier at its crown.

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires
Fire services put out a car fire in Malmö on August 16. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Man arrested in Malmö after night of car fires

21 hours ago

Police in Malmö have arrested a young man after the city was hit by yet another night of car fires, with at least 15 set ablaze.

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo
The enclosure at Skånes Djurpark held two bears, Ester and Glok. Photo:

Young man climbs into bear enclosure at Swedish zoo

22 hours ago

As stupid dares go, this has to be one of the stupidest.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper
"There's no business like shoe business": A repair in process at Skomakeren Henry in Lund.

How Sweden wants to make repairing things cheaper

1 day ago

A new set of proposed tax breaks aims to make people fix rather than throw out their old shoes, bicycles and clothes. How very Swedish.

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan
Gay activists protest against discrimination in Uganda. Photo: SMUG

Swedish police slammed for deporting gay Ugandan

1 day ago

The man was deported even though a court had ordered his case to be reviewed.

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm
The baby was born on board a flight operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Alf van Beem

Syrian woman gives birth on flight to Stockholm

1 day ago

A Syrian woman gave birth to a baby boy in mid-flight on Friday night en route between Istanbul and Stockholm.

UN calls on Eritrea to come clean on Swedish journalist
The campaign to free Dawit Isaak is still strong in Sweden after 15 years. Photo: Frankie Fouganthin/Wikimedia Commons

UN calls on Eritrea to come clean on Swedish journalist

1 day ago

The UN special rapporteur on Eritrea has called for the country to reveal the fate of Dawit Isaak and those arrested with him 15 years ago.

Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
How football is getting refugee girls off the sidelines
National
Man gets his meatball stuck in an Ikea stool. Yes, that's a euphemism
Gallery
People-watching: September 2nd-4th
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
Culture
This is Sweden's pick for the Oscars
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,001
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »