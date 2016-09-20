  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish military told to look out for foreign spies
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Swedish military told to look out for foreign spies

TT/The Local · 20 Sep 2016, 18:24

Published: 20 Sep 2016 18:09 GMT+02:00
Updated: 20 Sep 2016 18:24 GMT+02:00

Sweden's military has urged staff to stay alert as more and more incidents that could be linked to suspected espionage are emerging across the country, report Swedish media.

"Every week I receive reports about both more and less serious spy activity," Mikael Frisell, head of the northern Swedish military region, told public broadcaster SVT, which reported on Tuesday that an internal memo had been sent round to Armed Forces staff instructing them to stay vigilant.

According to unconfirmed reports to SVT, a Nato officer was threatened by Russians on a visit to the pub during a Nato exercise in Luleå in northern Sweden. They allegedly showed pictures of his family and requested specific information about the exercise.

"I can tell you that during the air exercise Ace in Norrbotten I received a security report about an individual being contacted but I don't want to say more than that," said Frisell.

Last week the country's Armed Forces said that foreign spies had been present at an international military exercise in the south of Sweden in August, to "gather intelligence and information".

And earlier this month the southern Swedish military opened a dedicated phone line for members of the public to provide tips about suspicious behaviour and warned of foreign intelligence gathering.

"Everyone has to start to realize that this is what it looks like now, that this really is happening in Sweden and we have to start taking it seriously," said Frisell.

Meanwhile, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper also reported on Tuesday that soldiers had been approached by unidentified individuals during another recent exercise on Gotland, the Baltic Sea island where Sweden last week decided to station permanent military troops.

"People in foreign-registered cars approached soldiers and asked different kinds of questions about the operations," lieutenant-colonel Hans Håkansson told the Swedish daily.

A press spokesperson for the Armed Forces confirmed that a higher number of 'security incidents' have been reported in recent years, but added that it could also be due to increased vigilance. 

Story continues below…

"We also know that there are contact attempts going on, reconnaissance and that there have been unauthorized individuals at protected objects," Jesper Tengroth told the Aftonbladet newspaper.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven on Monday denied suggestions that a perceived growing military threat from Russia was behind the decision to put permanent troops on Gotland.

"I've said it before and it remains unchanged: there is no direct military threat to Sweden," he said. "… but we have long been able to note that the security situation has changed, not least because of what happened in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea."

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

TT/The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Swedish military told to look out for foreign spies
Swedish soldiers on Gotland. Photo: Sören Andersson/TT

Swedish military told to look out for foreign spies

10 minutes ago

Sweden's military has urged staff to stay alert as more and more incidents that could be linked to suspected espionage are emerging across the country, report Swedish media.

Swedish PM: 'Important US doesn't isolate itself'
Stefan Löfven visiting Barack Obama at the White House in May. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix/TT

Swedish PM: 'Important US doesn't isolate itself'

1 hour ago

Swedish prime minister Stefan Löfven has praised US president Barack Obama ahead of Tuesday's leaders' summit in New York on refugees.

Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy
Gary Cooper in High Noon, not related to the article. Photo: AP

Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy

2 hours ago

A high school in southern Sweden went into total lockdown after an armed man was spotted in the area.

Hen-baiting fox was a drunk and naked Swede
Is it safe to come out...? Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Hen-baiting fox was a drunk and naked Swede

4 hours ago

Why did the chicken cross the road? It was chased by an inebriated Swede in the nude.

Budget
Swedish budget: Integration, climate change and equality
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson with the budget documents. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedish budget: Integration, climate change and equality

5 hours ago

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has presented the Swedish government's new budget proposal for 2017, which it predicts to be the last running on a deficit.

The Local List
Six key points: What you need to know about the budget
Money, money, money, as the Swedes say. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Six key points: What you need to know about the budget

7 hours ago

The Swedish government's budget proposal for 2017, in a handy list.

Four arrested for car fires in Malmö
A car burning in Malmö on Monday night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Four arrested for car fires in Malmö

9 hours ago

Police in the city apprehended four men suspected of causing vehicle blazes after a calmer night compared to the rapid burst of fires last weekend.

Swedish PM: No 'direct' Russian threat to Sweden
Stefan Löfven meeting journalists in New York on Monday. Photo: Tina Magnergård-Bjers/TT

Swedish PM: No 'direct' Russian threat to Sweden

10 hours ago

An increased military threat is not behind Sweden's decision to station troops on a Baltic Sea island, Stefan Löfven says.

Opinion
'It's not that I'm good, it's that your husband is bad'
Stefan Lagergren with his daughter Alice. Photo: Angelica Lagergren

'It's not that I'm good, it's that your husband is bad'

11 hours ago

This Swedish blogger has a message for dads who aren't pulling their weight with the kids.

In pictures
Seven of these will become Sweden's new stamps
Some of the 20 finalists, including a toddler's selfie (centre). Photo: Postnord/TT

Seven of these will become Sweden's new stamps

1 day ago

The Swedes will get to pick their new stamps. Which ones get your vote?

Sponsored Article
Retiring abroad: ensuring your health is covered
The Local Voices
How a Swedish name finally made recruiters notice this Iranian's CV
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
Gallery
Property of the week: Luleå
Gallery
People-watching: September 16th-18th
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Culture
Why Swedish TV has given these kids' trucks a sex swap
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,004
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »