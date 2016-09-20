  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy
Gary Cooper in High Noon, not related to the article. Photo: AP

Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy

The Local · 20 Sep 2016, 16:15

Published: 20 Sep 2016 15:54 GMT+02:00
Updated: 20 Sep 2016 16:15 GMT+02:00

A high school in southern Sweden went into total lockdown after an armed man was spotted in the area.

Several police patrols were urgently called to the high school Sandagymnasiet in Huskvarna just after high noon on Monday to deal with a suspicious-looking individual seen carrying a gun.

"We alerted the police because staff saw someone walking past in the school yard who looked like he was armed," school head Ulf Andersson told Jönköpings-Posten.

But when the posse arrived they found only a lonesome young cowboy on his way to a fancy dress party, wondering why his Stetson, boots and fake revolver had sparked such a commotion.

"One of the guns looked very genuine and of course we dispatched several patrols," Annelie Johnson Hammo, a spokesperson for the Jönköping sheriff's office, told regional news site Jnytt.

"It turned out not to be a serious situation; it was a student who was there to pick up a friend."

The officers drove the cowboy off into the sunset (well, they gave him a ride back home to his parents) and he is not suspected of any criminal offence.

Story continues below…

Students across Sweden were warned after last year's October's attack at the Kronan school in Trollhättan, where a far-right sympathizer killed three, to be careful when bringing fake weapons to fancy dress parties.

"We're on our toes today. It's different from five years ago, we take no risks. We're now going to evaluate how we acted today," Andersson told Jnytt.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Today's headlines
Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy
Gary Cooper in High Noon, not related to the article. Photo: AP

Swedish high school calls police on dressed-up cowboy

12 minutes ago

A high school in southern Sweden went into total lockdown after an armed man was spotted in the area.

Hen-baiting fox was a drunk and naked Swede
Is it safe to come out...? Photo: Vilhelm Stokstad/TT

Hen-baiting fox was a drunk and naked Swede

2 hours ago

Why did the chicken cross the road? It was chased by an inebriated Swede in the nude.

Budget
Swedish budget: Integration, climate change and equality
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson with the budget documents. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedish budget: Integration, climate change and equality

3 hours ago

Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson has presented the Swedish government's new budget proposal for 2017, which it predicts to be the last running on a deficit.

The Local List
Six key points: What you need to know about the budget
Money, money, money, as the Swedes say. Photo: Izabelle Nordfjell/TT

Six key points: What you need to know about the budget

5 hours ago

The Swedish government's budget proposal for 2017, in a handy list.

Four arrested for car fires in Malmö
A car burning in Malmö on Monday night. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Four arrested for car fires in Malmö

7 hours ago

Police in the city apprehended four men suspected of causing vehicle blazes after a calmer night compared to the rapid burst of fires last weekend.

Swedish PM: No 'direct' Russian threat to Sweden
Stefan Löfven meeting journalists in New York on Monday. Photo: Tina Magnergård-Bjers/TT

Swedish PM: No 'direct' Russian threat to Sweden

8 hours ago

An increased military threat is not behind Sweden's decision to station troops on a Baltic Sea island, Stefan Löfven says.

Opinion
'It's not that I'm good, it's that your husband is bad'
Stefan Lagergren with his daughter Alice. Photo: Angelica Lagergren

'It's not that I'm good, it's that your husband is bad'

9 hours ago

This Swedish blogger has a message for dads who aren't pulling their weight with the kids.

In pictures
Seven of these will become Sweden's new stamps
Some of the 20 finalists, including a toddler's selfie (centre). Photo: Postnord/TT

Seven of these will become Sweden's new stamps

22 hours ago

The Swedes will get to pick their new stamps. Which ones get your vote?

Mystery remains identified as Swede missing for 18 years
The farm where the body was found. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Mystery remains identified as Swede missing for 18 years

23 hours ago

Human remains found in a well on an abandoned farm in Sweden have been identified as belonging to a man police suspect was murdered.

Swedish police mistook teen for rape suspect
File photo of police custody. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Swedish police mistook teen for rape suspect

1 day ago

A 17-year-old boy was locked up and falsely accused of rape after officers mistook him for the real suspect.

Sponsored Article
Retiring abroad: ensuring your health is covered
The Local Voices
How a Swedish name finally made recruiters notice this Iranian's CV
Sponsored Article
‘I view the world in a different way now’
Gallery
Property of the week: Luleå
Gallery
People-watching: September 16th-18th
Blog updates

7 September

Svensk or svenska? (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hejsan! My inbox is full of questions :-). Here’s one about when to use “svensk” and…" READ »

 

23 August

A Summer in Sweden (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"For our first year here in Sweden we decided to have all our holidays in Sweden.…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Gran Canaria: 'So much more than beaches'
Culture
Why Swedish TV has given these kids' trucks a sex swap
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
National
TIMELINE: Everything you need to know about the Julian Assange case
Gallery
People-watching: September 14th
Politics
Why Sweden is putting troops on holiday dream island Gotland
Sponsored Article
Expat finances in Sweden: the Common Reporting Standard
The Local Voices
'What I mean when I say: I came here to blow myself up'
Sponsored Article
'Creating a sense of home': Collective living in Stockholm
Society
VIDEO: Are Swedes that unfriendly?
Features
INTERVIEW: How Arthur the jungle dog opened hearts and minds
Sponsored Article
Let's Talk: a personal Swedish language tutor in your pocket
Gallery
Property of the week: Smögen, Västra Götaland
Sponsored Article
Why Jordan is the ‘Different’ East
Society
Sweden's ancient forest tongue Elfdalian fights for survival
National
Where Sweden's foreigners are from
Gallery
People-watching: September 9th-11th
The Local Voices
Shakib, 23, works and pays taxes — but will Sweden let him stay?
National
Watch this Swede roll his kayak without spilling his beer. Respect.
Gallery
People-watching: September 7th
The Local Voices
'Swedes are polarized on refugees - it's the welcome mat or the exit door'
National
WATCH: Yes, this Swedish rising star really is Abba legend's grandson
The Local Voices
Sweden launches app store for refugees
Culture
Swedish movies to see before you die
National
POLL: Fewer Swedes want to help asylum seekers
Gallery
Property of the week: Jönköping
National
Two new shootings rock Gothenburg
The Local Voices
'Whenever I apply for jobs I’m treated like an unwanted stranger'
The Local Voices
Is Swedish bosses' ignorance keeping refugees out of jobs?
3,004
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »