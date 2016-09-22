  • Sweden's news in English
 
What's On in Sweden
Five unique exhibitions in Sweden this weekend
Fans of the vinyl revival won't want to miss one Swedish event this Saturday. Photo: Lars Pehrson/SvD/TT

The Local · 22 Sep 2016, 06:59

The stars have aligned in such a way that Sweden is offering an incredibly broad spread of exhibitions this weekend, ranging from a feast for the belly to a feast for the ears. The Local picks out five of the best from across the country.

1. Solna Record Fair
Anyone who hasn't been living under a rock for the last decade will have noticed that vinyl records are back in fashion, but that also means the market has been flooded with nondescript reissues and many of the best finds have long since been snapped up by cannier shoppers.

Record fairs are the best chance of managing to uncover a hidden gem or two these days, and this weekend one that markets itself at the biggest in Scandinavia takes place in Stockholm. More than 140 record dealers will fill the Solnahallen basketball arena on Saturday, and with sellers from all over Europe coming for the event, who knows what you might find?

Entry costs 60 kronor ($7), and more information is available here.


There's something special in there somewhere. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson/TT

2. Malmö's Nomad

Interested in Scandinavian design? The Nomad pop-up exhibition taking place in Malmö this weekend could be a good place to start, with work produced by local artists and designers taking centre stage at the event.

The idea is to try and increase knowledge of Swedish design and art by making it both fun and educational. Judge that for yourself by heading over to the Malmö Form/Design Center on Lilla Torget between Friday September 23rd and Sunday September 25th. More information available here.


A classic example of Swedish design from the 1960s. Photo: Fredrik Persson/TT

3. Gothenburg Book Fair

Lovers of the written word in the vicinity of Gothenburg this weekend are in luck, as Scandinavia’s largest literary festival comes to the Swedish Exhibition and Congress Centre. This is the 32nd successive year that the event has taken place, and with more than 800 exhibitors covering fiction, non-fiction, books for kids and just about every other sector of the book trade imaginable, even seasoned readers are likely to find something new.

The weekend will also host literary events, poetry readings, talks and debates, with writers, scholars and even Nobel Laureates due to appear. Entry costs 180 kronor ($20) for adults, more information on the program is available here.


Last year's Gothenburg Book Fair. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

4. Umeå Tattoo Fest

Tattoo artists from all over the world will head to northern Sweden this weekend for the Umeå Tattoo Fest, which will offer a rare opportunity for visitors to get inked by hundreds of international artists specializing in a variety of different tattoo styles.

Along with the all important ink, other exhibitors will be selling piercings, clothing and much more. Anyone over 18 who wants to take a look should visit Umeås NOLIA exhibition centre between Friday and Sunday. Ticket prices and opening hours can be found here.


That looks painful. Photo: Adam Ihse/TT

5. Uppsala Apple Expo

It is difficult to overstate just how much Swedes like apples: the fruit is almost impossible to avoid at this time of the year as the annual harvest comes in from the south of the country. In Uppsala, the love is so strong that there’s now an entire expo dedicated to the food, where the uninitiated can come and learn about 60 different breeds of apple, how they are grown and the different ways of preparing them.

If that doesn’t sound appealing, then come along for what everyone is really there for: the giant apple bake-off. Entry is free and the event takes place at the Linnaean Botanical Garden every day between the 21st and 25th of September. More information (in Swedish) is available here.


Mmm. Apples Photo: Henrik Holmberg/TT

Check out our interactive calendar below for more things to do in Sweden.

 

 

