Hidden Bergman 'masterpiece' to hit Swedish screens
The Local · 20 Nov 2016, 09:31
Published: 20 Nov 2016 09:31 GMT+01:00
The number of people in Sweden with HIV increases every year, but many misconceptions remain about the disease and how it affects people’s lives.
Police have not arrested any suspects after a man was shot in central Gothenburg.
Swedish football coach Henrik Larsson has said he may be concerned for his safety after hooligans attacked his son.
The Local meets Renjith Ramachandran, the founder of Sweden-based Indian expat platform Search Indie.
The Swedish centre-right politician fired on Friday for calling the country’s Social Security minister a “whore” has broken his silence.
Sweden has reconstituted its old Cold War anti-ship defence system, pulling launch trucks and other parts out of museums in its latest move to improve defences on the island of Gotland.
A previously unknown Ingmar Bergman manuscript about the 1960s sexual and social revolution is to be turned into a movie, nearly a decade after the Swedish director's death.
The leader of the Sweden Democrats' youth wing joked to British UKIP supporters that “foreigners” would “steal your belongings, occupy your houses and attack your women”.
A Swedish fighter for the terror group ISIS was paid over 50,000 Swedish kronor in benefits while living and working in its Raqqa stronghold.
A Swedish man who was gored in the leg by a wild boar while out hunting elk escaped with his life by kicking the unfortunate animal to death.
Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »
"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »
10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »
"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »
