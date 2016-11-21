  • Sweden's news in English
 
app_header_v3
No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg
Police at the scene in central Gothenburg on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg

The Local · 21 Nov 2016, 08:18

Published: 21 Nov 2016 08:18 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Police had not arrested any suspects early on Monday after a man was shot in central Gothenburg.

Police and emergency services were called out to a shooting and a car fire on the central Vasagatan street at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A man was injured in the shooting, but made his way to hospital before the ambulance arrived.

According to the hospital the victim, who is in his twenties, was not believed to be seriously injured. Police said early on Monday morning that he would be questioned “as soon as his medical state allows”.

Three people were questioned on Sunday, but police said they were not under suspicion.

Police dismissed early reports that the car started burning after an explosion.

"Somebody started a fire, but there was no bomb or anything like that," spokesperson Hans Lippens told the TT news agency.

A small section of Vasagatan remained cordoned off on Monday morning as forensic teams continued their investigation. Police said more witnesses were to be questioned.

Story continues below…

READ ALSO: Gothenburg's 'cycle of violence'


The burned-out car on Vasagatan. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Presented by hividag.se
HIV in Sweden is not like it was before
Photo: Public Health Agency of Sweden

HIV in Sweden is not like it was before

2 hours ago

The number of people in Sweden with HIV increases every year, but many misconceptions remain about the disease and how it affects people’s lives.

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg
Police at the scene in central Gothenburg on Sunday. Photo: Thomas Johansson/TT

No suspects after shooting in central Gothenburg

3 hours ago

Police have not arrested any suspects after a man was shot in central Gothenburg.

Video
Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack
Helsingborg supporters attacking Jordan Larsson, in a red shirt. Photo: Emil Langvad/TT

Henrik Larsson fearing for safety after hooligan attack

4 hours ago

Swedish football coach Henrik Larsson has said he may be concerned for his safety after hooligans attacked his son.

My Swedish Career
How homesickness inspired this Indian's Swedish startup
Renjith Ramachandran's longing for home comforts inspired his startup. Photo: Personal

How homesickness inspired this Indian's Swedish startup

4 hours ago

The Local meets Renjith Ramachandran, the founder of Sweden-based Indian expat platform Search Indie.

Swedish 'whore video' politician makes an apology
Delmon Haffo making his unwise speech on the now-deleted video. Photo: YouTube screengrab

Swedish 'whore video' politician makes an apology

13 hours ago

The Swedish centre-right politician fired on Friday for calling the country’s Social Security minister a “whore” has broken his silence.

Video
Sweden rebuilds Cold War missile system from museums
A test shooting on Gotland on Friday. Photo: Swedish Armed Forces.

Sweden rebuilds Cold War missile system from museums

19 hours ago

Sweden has reconstituted its old Cold War anti-ship defence system, pulling launch trucks and other parts out of museums in its latest move to improve defences on the island of Gotland.

Focus
Hidden Bergman 'masterpiece' to hit Swedish screens
A photo of Ingmar Bergman in the Ingmar Bergman Institute. Photo: Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

Hidden Bergman 'masterpiece' to hit Swedish screens

1 day ago

A previously unknown Ingmar Bergman manuscript about the 1960s sexual and social revolution is to be turned into a movie, nearly a decade after the Swedish director's death.

Swedish youth politician slammed for 'foreigners' joke
Tobias Andersson's quip generated a mix of groans and applause. Photo: Screen Grab/YouTube

Swedish youth politician slammed for 'foreigners' joke

1 day ago

The leader of the Sweden Democrats' youth wing joked to British UKIP supporters that “foreigners” would “steal your belongings, occupy your houses and attack your women”.

Sweden paid ISIS fighter $600 a month in child benefits
Michael Skråmo poses in a video with one of his four children.

Sweden paid ISIS fighter $600 a month in child benefits

1 day ago

A Swedish fighter for the terror group ISIS was paid over 50,000 Swedish kronor in benefits while living and working in its Raqqa stronghold.

Swedish hunter kicks charging wild boar to death
This is not the snout of the wild boar killed in this story. Photo: Hasse Holmberg/SCANPIX

Swedish hunter kicks charging wild boar to death

1 day ago

A Swedish man who was gored in the leg by a wild boar while out hunting elk escaped with his life by kicking the unfortunate animal to death.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Gallery
Property of the week: Simrishamn
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Nordic fashion in focus at Stockholm University
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Gallery
Property of the week: Midsommarkransen, Stockholm
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
National
How to survive November in Sweden
Gallery
People-watching: November 2nd
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,189
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »