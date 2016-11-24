18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on

The Those Who Affected Me exhibit. Photo: Yann Houlberg Andersen

Sweden has been ranked as the second most-innovative country in the world - and with more billion-dollar tech companies per capita than any other city but Silicon Valley, it's no surprise that Stockholm is at the heart of it all.

Indeed, each year the City of Stockholm appoints a jury to sift through hundreds of applications to select the top innovations in six categories: tech, clean tech, creative industries, everyday products, tourism, and life sciences.

A prize of 630,000 SEK is divided among the six winners to help their growth and development - and receive the prestigious Stockholm Innovation Scholarship in a ceremony at Stockholm City Hall during Nobel Week.

The jury has narrowed it down to 18 entries, and the diversity among types and motivations of applicants is impressive. Textile designer’s Malin Bobeck’s contribution, for instance, started out profoundly personal.

“It’s an abstract self-portrait. I was diagnosed with cancer and going through a period of chemotherapy,” Bobeck tells The Local of her project Those Who Affected Me. “And the optical fibres I was working with helped me get through that time and look to the future.”

