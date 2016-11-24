  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
The Those Who Affected Me exhibit. Photo: Yann Houlberg Andersen

18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on

The Local · 24 Nov 2016, 15:48

Published: 24 Nov 2016 15:48 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Sweden has been ranked as the second most-innovative country in the world - and with more billion-dollar tech companies per capita than any other city but Silicon Valley, it's no surprise that Stockholm is at the heart of it all.

Indeed, each year the City of Stockholm appoints a jury to sift through hundreds of applications to select the top innovations in six categories: tech, clean tech, creative industries, everyday products, tourism, and life sciences.

A prize of 630,000 SEK is divided among the six winners to help their growth and development - and receive the prestigious Stockholm Innovation Scholarship in a ceremony at Stockholm City Hall during Nobel Week.

The jury has narrowed it down to 18 entries, and the diversity among types and motivations of applicants is impressive. Textile designer’s Malin Bobeck’s contribution, for instance, started out profoundly personal.

“It’s an abstract self-portrait. I was diagnosed with cancer and going through a period of chemotherapy,” Bobeck tells The Local of her project Those Who Affected Me. “And the optical fibres I was working with helped me get through that time and look to the future.”

Find out more about Those Who Affected me and the other innovations here.

Read the full story at Move to Stockholm

This article was produced by The Local and sponsored by Invest Stockholm.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Five weirdest attacks on Sweden's straw yule goat
The Gävle Goat in happier times. Photo: Andreas Bardell/TT

Five weirdest attacks on Sweden's straw yule goat

1 hour ago

An iconic Christmas straw goat that gets torched almost every year in Gävle, Sweden, was erected on Thursday. The Local takes a look at some of the most outrageous attempts to destroy it.

Did Sweden's health agency advertise on far-right site?
Former Breitbart executive Steve Bannon is now Trump's chief strategist. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

Did Sweden's health agency advertise on far-right site?

1 hour ago

A Swedish magazine report claims ads for organizations including the public health agency ran on the site, but the question is more complicated than it may seem.

Sweden's winter is going to be even colder than you thought
Workers clearing snow from a roof in Stockholm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

Sweden's winter is going to be even colder than you thought

1 hour ago

At least according to a new long-term forecast for the coming three months.

Swedish nationalist MP accused of Stockholm brawl
Sweden Democrats MP Kent Ekeroth. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Swedish nationalist MP accused of Stockholm brawl

2 hours ago

Far-right MP Kent Ekeroth allegedly hit a man in the face in Stockholm's Stureplan area during the early hours of Thursday.

Sweden's urban-rural divide laid bare in new research
Sweden's countryside is a politically different place to its cities, research shows. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT

Sweden's urban-rural divide laid bare in new research

3 hours ago

Confidence in the government and voting patters are both shaped by whether Swedes live in the countryside or the city, according to new research.

Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center
An artist's impression of the Nobel Center. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center

6 hours ago

If you thought the controversy around Bob Dylan was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Trump praises Sweden in first phone chat with Swedish PM
'This is Donald calling Stefan. Are you there Stefan?' Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster &Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Trump praises Sweden in first phone chat with Swedish PM

6 hours ago

But what exactly did they talk about?

What's on in Sweden
Four free events in Sweden this week
Some of these murals are coming to Stockholm. Photo: Julien Nonnon/Urban Safari

Four free events in Sweden this week

8 hours ago

Not everything in Sweden has to put a strain on your wallet.

Finnish TV channel: 'Sweden is crap'
Anchor Jouni Sipilä was unaware of the message on screen. Photo: Screengrab

Finnish TV channel: 'Sweden is crap'

18 hours ago

That's what the caption on a Finnish TV channel's morning news bulletin said.

Here's what Sweden's PM wrote to Donald Trump
Donald Trump pictured in New York earlier this week. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

Here's what Sweden's PM wrote to Donald Trump

18 hours ago

Or the parts of the letter that weren't censored, anyway.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,179
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »