  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center
An artist's impression of the Nobel Center. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center

The Local · 24 Nov 2016, 08:33

Published: 24 Nov 2016 08:33 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

If you thought the controversy around Bob Dylan was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Sweden's government and Stockholm City Council are set to invest millions of kronor into the running of the controversial so-called Nobel Center, a billion-kronor hub in honour of Sweden's famous Nobel Prizes to be built in central Stockholm by the Nobel Foundation.

Some say it is an inspiring architectural project bringing the awards into the modern era. Others call it an eyesore.

The huge construction initiative was voted through by councillors in April, but critics have not given up on overturning a decision to tear down a 19th-century toll house on Blasieholmen islet to make way for the large stone and glass facade building.

Despite the exact location of the Nobel Center still being as unclear as whether Bob Dylan is actually going to come to Stockholm at some point to receive his Nobel Prize in Literature or not, the state has now agreed to help fund the centre once it is up and running.

The state will contribute 120 million kronor in total ($13 million), 40 million a year three years after it opens. Stockholm City Council has offered 60 million kronor, 20 million kronor a year.

“The Nobel Center and the Nobel Prize are very important national issues. It is an important part of what Sweden wants to be associated with: being a leading knowledge nation and a strong research nation,” Helene Hellmark Knutsson, minister for higher education and research, told the TT news agency.

The idea was to start building the centre next year, for a 2019 opening. But the council's decision has been appealed, a process which is now expected to take one or two years.

Critics have also opposed suggestions that the Nobel Prize ceremony could be moved from the Concert Hall in Stockholm to the new building. But according to Lars Heikensten, CEO of the Nobel Foundation, no decision has been made.

Even Sweden's King himself, Carl XVI Gustaf, has got involved in the infected debate. He has his offices in the Royal Palace in Stockholm's Old Town, and will be able to look out through his window and gaze at the new Nobel Center when the work is finished.

“It does not have to be so gigantic, of this huge volume. You could downsize and turn it in different directions. And why get bogged down in the trenches and say that it should be in this exact location? You could move it,” he told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper back in June.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center
An artist's impression of the Nobel Center. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

Sweden to invest millions in controversial Nobel Center

29 minutes ago

If you thought the controversy around Bob Dylan was bad, you ain't seen nothing yet.

Trump praises Sweden in first phone chat with Swedish PM
'This is Donald calling Stefan. Are you there Stefan?' Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster &Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT

Trump praises Sweden in first phone chat with Swedish PM

59 minutes ago

But what exactly did they talk about?

What's on in Sweden
Four free events in Sweden this week
Some of these murals are coming to Stockholm. Photo: Julien Nonnon/Urban Safari

Four free events in Sweden this week

2 hours ago

Not everything in Sweden has to put a strain on your wallet.

Finnish TV channel: 'Sweden is crap'
Anchor Jouni Sipilä was unaware of the message on screen. Photo: Screengrab

Finnish TV channel: 'Sweden is crap'

12 hours ago

That's what the caption on a Finnish TV channel's morning news bulletin said.

Here's what Sweden's PM wrote to Donald Trump
Donald Trump pictured in New York earlier this week. Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

Here's what Sweden's PM wrote to Donald Trump

12 hours ago

Or the parts of the letter that weren't censored, anyway.

Sweden's budget passes despite far-right opposition
Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson presenting the government's spring budget earlier this year. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Sweden's budget passes despite far-right opposition

12 hours ago

The Swedish government's 2017 budget has been passed, despite the Sweden Democrats voting against it.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend Man United deal
Ibrahimovic at a Manchester United press conference on Wednesday. Photo: Peter Byrne/AP

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to extend Man United deal

17 hours ago

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay put next season, his manager Jose Mourinho has revealed.

Six things I've learned after six months in Sweden
Sheona Urquhart on the beach of Fårö, Gotland. Photo: Private

Six things I've learned after six months in Sweden

21 hours ago

Australian singer and writer Sheona Urquhart looks back at her first six months in Sweden in this guest blog for The Local.

Ericsson fends off new corruption allegations
Ericsson offices in Sweden. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ericsson fends off new corruption allegations

22 hours ago

Another headache for the trouble-hit Swedish telecom giant.

More Swedes think EU is good for Sweden: Poll
The European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

More Swedes think EU is good for Sweden: Poll

22 hours ago

The latest edition of a European Parliament study shows that the number of Swedes who think the EU is good for Sweden is increasing, and it's much higher than the EU-wide average.

Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
National
Heartwarming: This man, 96, just wanted to ride a horse one last time
The Local Voices
Beyond berry pickers and coders: Sweden’s overlooked migrant workers
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
The Local Voices
'I simply don’t believe in nationality'
3,179
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »