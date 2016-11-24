Sweden's winter is going to be even colder than you thought

Workers clearing snow from a roof in Stockholm. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The Local · 24 Nov 2016, 13:11

Published: 24 Nov 2016 13:11 GMT+01:00

Stockholm's recent cold snap was just a taste of what's to come. American meteorologists predict that the Scandinavian winter is going to be even colder than previously thought.

US-based weather agency The Weather Company has revised its forecast for the December-February period after an unusually chilly November which broke snow records in Stockholm.

"The colder pattern that started in October has persisted into November, this is a fairly clear sign that our original ideas for this winter were a bit off base," said the Weather Company's chief meteorologist, Todd Crawford, forecasting below-normal temperatures across the whole of Scandinavia.

"It is clear that the polar vortex is weaker than we originally expected and that more blocking is likely going forward, especially in the Eurasian sector. Given this, along with the continued colder-looking model guidance for December, we have made significant colder changes to our forecast."

The agency predicts that December will see temperatures fall to below-normal for the Nordic region, followed by slightly warmer temperatures in January before again falling in February.

Stockholmers, who just experienced the worst snowfall on a November day since records began in 1905, may or may not be pleased to hear the news. The so-called snow cannon sparked traffic chaos for the capital, stirred debate about gender equal snow-clearing and even prompted some to get naked.

According to weather institute SMHI, it will be sunny or overcast in most of Sweden this weekend, with temperatures at around 7-9C in southern Sweden, 0C on the northern coast and -14C in Kiruna.

Another weather agency, the Danish Meteorology Institute, also said last month that the Nordic nations should expect their coldest winter in years.