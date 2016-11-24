Swedish nationalist MP accused of Stockholm brawl

Sweden Democrats MP Kent Ekeroth. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

Sweden Democrats (SD) MP Kent Ekeroth has been reported to the police accused of assault after a fight broke out near a central Stockholm nightclub in the early hours of Thursday morning, Aftonbladet reports.

Stockholm police confirmed to the tabloid that a report had been made about an incident which took place near the city’s Stureplan square at 2.30 am on Thursday.

“An assault report came in from that place at around the time you named. A counter-report also came in on assault, that’s not unusual in these situations,” police spokesperson Lars Byström told Aftonbladet.

It is claimed that Ekeroth struck a man in the face with his fist outside a nightclub near Stureplan, where a number of popular clubs in Stockholm are located. The man is said to have made a provocative comment towards the politician after he was denied entry to a nightclub.

“I defended myself instinctively by giving the aggressor a light slap,” the MP explained in an SMS sent to Aftonbladet.

No one was taken into custody in relation to the incident. The Local has contacted SD for comment.

Currently an SD member of Sweden's Committee on Justice, a video published in November 2012 by newspaper Expressen showed Ekeroth alongside former SD economic policy spokesperson Erik Almqvist and Stockholm councillor Christian Westling arming themselves with iron bars after fighting a drunken man.

He took a "time out" from politics as a result, before eventually returning in January 2013.