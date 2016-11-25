  • Sweden's news in English
 
Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest
This is what happens when Sweden's viral Flogsta Scream meets Donald Trump. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest

Lee Roden · 25 Nov 2016, 15:54

Published: 25 Nov 2016 15:54 GMT+01:00

Every night at 10pm, students at Sweden’s Uppsala University take part in the 'Flogsta scream' or 'Flogsta roar': a bizarre phenomenon where residents of the Flogsta area open their windows and scream at the top of their lungs, leading to viral videos that have caused people the world over to think that Swedes are absolutely insane.

Regular users of Facebook for example may have noticed a 2013 viral video of the weird tradition resurfacing this month, yet again leaving people the world over bewildered overs what's in the water in Scandinavia.

Things were taken to a whole new level in the aftermath of the 2016 US Presidential election however, when a few disappointed students decided to use the scream to express their distaste with the result – resulting in the most profane, and possibly the loudest Flogsta scream ever.

Uppsala University student and Flogsta resident Lucie Hildegarda Kulhánková had a feeling the scream would be special that night, so she got ready to capture it all on video. Now it’s there for the world to see.

“I think someone made an event reminding everyone that if they are frustrated about the election results they can join our everyday scream, but it was really spontaneous. And even people who live in Flogsta for years said that this scream was the loudest and longest they ever heard,” Kulhánková told The Local.

“I got a feeling that this scream might be really interesting and something special. So that’s why I took the video. But all the ‘F**k Donald Trump’ chants were absolutely spontaneous,” Kulhánková insisted.

So if you were in the Flogsta area on the night of November 9th and are still confused, that’s what you heard!

