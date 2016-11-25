Sweden to cull at least 37,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

TT/The Local · 25 Nov 2016, 08:35

Published: 25 Nov 2016 08:24 GMT+01:00

Updated: 25 Nov 2016 08:35 GMT+01:00

Authorities have decided to cull at least 37,000 poultry after a highly contagious bird flu outbreak was confirmed on a farm in southern Sweden – but the figure may rise.

Several confirmed cases of the aggressive bird flu H5N8 have been recorded in Denmark, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary and Poland.

Two cases were reported as it spread to Sweden this week, a common goldeneye duck and a farm at Mörarp near Helsingborg.

At least 37,000 poultry at the farm, which produces eggs, will now have to be culled, authorities said on Thursday.

They are still waiting to find out if it is the same strain of the bird flu as in Denmark, but have already established that it is a highly pathogenic virus.

“We hope to finish the analysis on Friday. Much indicates [that it is the same strain of H5N8], but we can't say for sure yet,” Karl Ståhl of Sweden's National Veterinary Institute told the TT news wire.

If they find it is the H5N8 virus, it would be the first case in Sweden of domesticated birds contracting avian influenza.

The work to sanitize the farm in Helsingborg is expected to take two days. Currently it affects only one building, but there are concerns that more poultry will have to be culled.

“The farm has 12 buildings in total. We'll see what we do to the rest,” said Karin Åhl of the Swedish Board of Agriculture.