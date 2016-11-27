Unicef sounds alarm for Sweden's rehomed children
The Local · 27 Nov 2016, 13:55
Published: 27 Nov 2016 13:55 GMT+01:00
- First payments to abused Swedish foster kids (22 Mar 13)
The Local · 27 Nov 2016, 13:55
Published: 27 Nov 2016 13:55 GMT+01:00
The traditionally less-popular Christmas Eve service is growing in popularity and is now a bigger deal than Advent, say priests.
Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.
Unidentified attackers burst into a Stockholm mosque, just after morning prayers on Saturday, spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on the walls and throwing firecrackers, police said.
A municipality in Sweden is to put all 5,700 of its workers to through a course on issues affecting homosexual, bisexual, trans- and queer people.
The acute refugee crisis which near-overwhelmed Sweden’s authorities in autumn last year has done little to damage its citizens’ unusually high social trust, according to a new report.
An initial cull of 37,000 birds in Sweden will now increase to 200,000, authorities said on Friday.
Notice a viral video of Swedes screaming out of their windows resurfacing in recent weeks? A newer version takes the phenomenon to a different level...
Inmates at Salberga high security prison near Västerås are unhappy because they don't think they have enough arts and crafts.
'When I walk forward like this, it's like the branches are coming right at me.'
With the days darkening, it's time to start planning for the festive season. The Local guides you to some of the best Christmas markets Sweden has to offer.
|
Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
|
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
|
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
|
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »
"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »
10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »
"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »
|
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
|
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
|
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
|
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
|
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
|
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
|
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
|
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
|
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
|
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
|
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
|
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
|
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
|
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
|
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
|
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
|
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
|
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
|
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
|
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
|
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
|
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
|
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
|
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
|
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
|
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
|
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
|
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
|
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
|
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
|
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
|
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
|
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
|
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
|
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
Your comments about this article