  • Sweden's news in English
 
jobs_header_v3
Unicef sounds alarm for Sweden's rehomed children
File photo: Cecilie Larsson/imagebank.sweden.se

Unicef sounds alarm for Sweden's rehomed children

The Local · 27 Nov 2016, 13:55

Published: 27 Nov 2016 13:55 GMT+01:00

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit

Children and young people placed in care by Swedish social services could be suffering as much harm as good, says a new report by children's charity Unicef.

Knowledge of both the conditions of children in care and whether measures taken to help them have a positive effect is critically lacking, says the report.
 
The number of children taken into care by the authorities has increased consistently, according to an article by newspaper Dagens Nyheter.
 
Statistics published by the National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) state that 32,500 children were placed in social care at some point during 2013, including in foster homes and other institutions.
 
Unicef predicts that this number is likely to increase drastically following the influx of unaccompanied refugee children in the years subsequent to 2013.
 
In the report, entitled Children and Social Care, the organisation questions the level of understanding of whether it is beneficial for so many to be put through the traumatic process of relocation.
 
Existing studies may in fact point to the opposite being the case - that intervention by social services is often detrimental to the well-being of the children.
 
"It is quite shocking that studies suggest that children are actually worse off after intervention and that more is not being done for the most vulnerable children in care," Christina Heilborn, chief legal officer with Unicef, told Dagens Nyheter.
 
"The fact is that this is continuing despite the big gap in our understanding. Thorough research into the effects of these types of measures is required," said Heilborn.
 
The report, put together by researchers from Stockholm University, also notes a lack of studies into the conditions experienced by children while they are in social care, but that almost half of girls placed into boarding home-style institutions (HVB-hem) do not feel comfortable in those institutions.
 
"[The placements] risk not least adversely affecting progress in school, which we see as the most important factor to take into consideration for vulnerable children," Heilborn said to Dagens Nyheter.
 
"Giving the child more of a say in the decision and thereby more influence over his or her own situation is one potential area in which things could be improved," Heilborn told the newspaper.
 
In the Dagens Nyheter report, Heilborn also notes the difficulty in correcting instances in which children get into trouble once rehomed.
 
"When mistakes are made and children are put into detrimental environments, it is almost impossible to correct with things the way they are. 
 
"We hope the entire system is reformed," Heilborn said.

For more news from Sweden, join us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Local (news@thelocal.se)

Facebook Twitter Google+ reddit


Today's headlines
Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'
File photo: Imagebank/Simon Paulin

Swedish Advent 'less popular than Christmas Eve'

3 hours ago

The traditionally less-popular Christmas Eve service is growing in popularity and is now a bigger deal than Advent, say priests.

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg
Police at Norra Grängesbergsgatan after another shooting in 2013. Photo: Stig-Åke Jönsson / TT

Gang shootings start weekend in Malmö and Gothenburg

19 hours ago

Suspected gangland shootings have marked the start of the weekend in the Swedish cities of Malmö and Gothenburg, with victims left seriously wounded in both cities.

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque
The attackers sprayed swastikas on the wall inside the mosque. Photo: TT

Attackers paint swastikas inside Stockholm mosque

20 hours ago

Unidentified attackers burst into a Stockholm mosque, just after morning prayers on Saturday, spray-painting swastikas and hate speech on the walls and throwing firecrackers, police said.

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course
Revellers at Karlskrona's gay pride festival in 2014. Photo: Mattias Mattson/Karlskrona Pride/Facebook

Swedish city to put all workers through LGBT course

1 day ago

A municipality in Sweden is to put all 5,700 of its workers to through a course on issues affecting homosexual, bisexual, trans- and queer people.

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report
Refugees arriving at Malmö's Hyllie station in November 2015. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT

Swedes' social trust withstood refugee crisis: MSB report

1 day ago

The acute refugee crisis which near-overwhelmed Sweden’s authorities in autumn last year has done little to damage its citizens’ unusually high social trust, according to a new report.

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak
The farm in Mörarp, near Helsingborg. Photo: Björn Lindgren/TT

Sweden to cull 200,000 poultry after bird flu outbreak

1 day ago

An initial cull of 37,000 birds in Sweden will now increase to 200,000, authorities said on Friday.

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest
This is what happens when Sweden's viral Flogsta Scream meets Donald Trump. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Students turn Swedish viral scream into Trump protest

1 day ago

Notice a viral video of Swedes screaming out of their windows resurfacing in recent weeks? A newer version takes the phenomenon to a different level...

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards
Christmas card-making was popular among the prisoners last year. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT

Swedish inmates demand: We want to make Christmas cards

2 days ago

Inmates at Salberga high security prison near Västerås are unhappy because they don't think they have enough arts and crafts.

Video
'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes
"A tree!" Photo: Screengrab/Naturskyddsföreningen

'Natural Reality' glasses video mocks tech-obsessed Swedes

2 days ago

'When I walk forward like this, it's like the branches are coming right at me.'

The Local List
Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden
Christmas market at Skansen in Stockholm. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT

Ten of the merriest Christmas fairs in Sweden

2 days ago

With the days darkening, it's time to start planning for the festive season. The Local guides you to some of the best Christmas markets Sweden has to offer.

Sponsored Article
18 Stockholm innovations to keep an eye on
National
The five weirdest attacks on Sweden's giant straw yule goat
Sponsored Article
Programmers' bootcamp: Change your life in 12 weeks
Gallery
People-watching: November 23rd
The Local Voices
'Swedes are stylish: you need to dress well if you want to fit in'
Blog updates

14 November

Hello darkness, my old friend (The Diplomatic Dispatch) »

"I started thinking about November’s blog for The Local at the end of October, as the…" READ »

 

6 October

10 useful hjälpverb (The Swedish Teacher) »

"Hej! I think the so-called “hjalpverb” (auxiliary verbs in English) are a good way to get…" READ »

 
 
 
Sponsored Article
Why Stockholm startups are teaching kids to program
National
Critics slam Swedish paper's Donald Trump cartoon as anti-Semitic
Sponsored Article
'Learning to trade gave me the life I wanted'
National
Men call Sweden's mansplaining hotline for mansplaining tips
Gallery
Property of the week: Gotland
Gallery
People-watching: November 18th-20th
Sponsored Article
Stockholm: leading the way in clean energy innovation
Culture
Shooting starts on The Bridge 4
Sponsored Article
Local guide: the best of Hong Kong
Travel
Sweden's ten most beautiful places
The Local Voices
Having a Swedish girlfriend didn't help this Egyptian evade culture shock
Sponsored Article
Stockholm hosts one-of-a-kind fashion event
Gallery
People-watching: November 16th
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
Culture
What the world of Harry Potter would look like... set in Sweden
National
Here's where Sweden's best non-native English speakers live
Sponsored Article
How Stockholm's cold climate boosts creativity
The Local Voices
This new book by a Syrian writer gives refugee children their own hero
Sponsored Article
Seven reasons why Malmö is the football capital of Sweden
Politics
Do Swedish polls underestimate support for Sweden Democrats?
Sponsored Article
We visited 5 'murder spots' in Malmö
National
What does the Swede do when it snows? Gets naked. Obviously.
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Gallery
People-watching: November 11th-13th
Sponsored Article
One expat's strategy for making friends in Stockholm
National
SNOW RECORD: Stockholm's snowiest November day in 111 years
Sponsored Article
Terje Håkonsen: 'I try to make everything count'
International
Five things President Trump could mean for Sweden
Sponsored Article
9 unexpected programmes at Stockholm University
Lifestyle
11 ways to act like a Swede in winter
Sponsored Article
'We wanted to turn ideas into action'
Gallery
People-watching: November 9th
Sponsored Article
Marianne Vikkula: the unlikely Nordic startup star
National
Migrants face long wait for work permits
Travel
Ten reasons Sweden is the best winter country
The Local Voices
'You have to understand the Swedish concept of lagom if you want to find work'
National
You'll never guess what's not allowed at this Stockholm hostel
Gallery
People-watching: November 4th-6th
The Local Voices
Antonio, 19, is a Syrian refugee and porn actor hoping to change perceptions of refugees
3,214
jobs available
Noticeboard
SHOW ALL NOTICES »
Discuss
FULL INDEX »
JUST THE NEWS »
LATEST TOPICS »